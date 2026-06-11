More than 30 life sciences organizations gathered at ValConnect Innovation Day events in Lisbon and RTP, North Carolina, to explore compliance-ready AI, digital validation, and process lifecycle innovation.

ValGenesis, Inc., the global leader in enterprise digital validation, successfully concluded two ValConnect Innovation Day events in Lisbon, Portugal, and Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina, highlighting the growing focus on compliance-ready artificial intelligence, digital validation, and process lifecycle innovation across the life sciences industry.

The Lisbon event featured customer presentations and peer discussions focused on digital transformation, digitalization of validation, and product development. Attendees heard firsthand perspectives on scaling digital validation initiatives, implementing Quality by Design (QbD) and Quality Risk Management (QRM) strategies, and applying AI to improve validation efficiency and speed while reducing costs. Industry leaders from Axendia, UCB, Chiesi, and Hansa Biopharma also participated in discussions on how emerging technologies are reshaping research, manufacturing, and quality operations.

In RTP, attendees explored practical applications of AI across validation and manufacturing operations, including cleaning validation, commissioning and qualification activities, and knowledge management. A keynote presentation by Daniel R. Matlis, president of Axendia, examined how life sciences organizations are evolving from digital transformation initiatives toward more intelligence-driven operations. Participants also experienced a demonstration of the ValGenesis iClean application within the pharmaceutical manufacturing training facility at Sequence Inc.'s RTP headquarters, providing a practical example of how iClean digitalizes cleaning validation operations, from planning and execution through data collection, review, and lifecycle management.

Across both events, several common themes emerged:

Growing interest in compliance-ready AI applications that support regulated decision-making across regulated processes

Greater emphasis on data-driven approaches to lifecycle management across development, validation, and commercial operations

Recognition of governance, transparency, and human oversight as critical components of successful AI adoption

"ValConnect Innovation Day was created to give life sciences professionals an opportunity to learn directly from their peers and share practical experiences," said David Medina, chief marketing officer at ValGenesis. "By bringing the community together in these collaborative spaces, we ensure that our AI innovations-like those powering the iClean platform-are grounded in the real-world complexities our customers face every day."

The 2026 ValConnect Innovation Day series will continue in Mumbai, India, on Sept. 9. Registration details and the event agenda will be available soon at valgenesis.com/events.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. For nearly two decades, ValGenesis has helped life sciences companies digitize commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP Platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers accelerate delivery, strengthen compliance, and improve operational efficiency across the product lifecycle. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lisa Weeks, ValGenesis Communications, M: +1 801-913-2686

lisa.weeks@valgenesis.com