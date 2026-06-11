Onera hPSG, an end-to-end home polysomnography solution from Onera Health, will be prominently featured at SLEEP 2026. The medtech company will showcase its innovative technology at booth #600, present clinical experience with their solution in 3 poster sessions, and host an educational symposium titled "Scaling PSG for the Next Decade: Expanding Utilization of High-Complexity Home Testing."

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine, announces that its end-to-end home polysomnography solution, the Onera hPSG solution, will be prominently featured in multiple scientific presentations at the forthcoming SLEEP 2026 conference. The medtech company will showcase this innovative solution at booth #600 during the largest annual sleep medicine conference, which brings together leading experts and innovators in the field. Furthermore, in anticipation of new CPT codes, Onera Health will host an educational symposium on Scaling PSG for the Next Decade: Expanding Utilization of High-Complexity Home Testingon Monday, June 15.

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Onera hPSG Bringing PSG Home.

"We are excited to see our Onera hPSG solution highlighted at this important meeting in three different presentations and an educational seminar. Onera hPSG is positioned to be an integral part of the evolving field of sleep medicine enabling PSG, the gold standard of sleep testing, to be performed in the patient's home, increasing access and convenience while providing equivalent diagnostic insights," states Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health.

"Onera hPSG Bringing PSG Home"

At the Onera sponsored educational seminar titled Scaling PSG for the Next Decade: Expanding Utilization of High-Complexity Home Testing, experts from leading institutions will present and discuss validation results, insights from real-world implementation, and the clinical and practice implications of home PSG testing. Presentations will include:

Mild or Missed? Women Deserve Better Sleep Diagnostics presented by Audrey Wells, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SLIIIP.com.

presented by Audrey Wells, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SLIIIP.com. Bringing Comprehensive Sleep Diagnostics to the Home: Real World Experience from Kaiser Permanente", presented by Anupamjeet Sekhon, MD, Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center.

"Home polysomnography addresses significant access challenges for patients who would benefit from PSG testing. These challenges are caused by the shortage of in-laboratory beds, technicians, and sleep physicians and have led to escalating costs and delayed diagnosis and treatment for many patients suffering from sleep disorders. We are confident this symposium will present valuable information and spark insightful conversations amongst the panelists and participants regarding how hPSG can enhance patient care pathways and be a potential solution to unmet needs in sleep diagnostics and care, explains de Francisco.

Clinical data related to the Onera hPSG solution will also be presented in three poster presentations this year. Details of the presentations are as follows:

A Real-World Analysis of Patient-Applied, Home Polysomnography Use Across US and European Settings

Dimitrov T, Stockhoff M, Coughlin S, Schneider H, Velten N

Poster Session P-17 on Monday, June 15, 2026 [ID 1187, Board 394]

Home vs. Lab Polysomnography with a Patch-based System: Longer, More Efficient Sleep at Home Without Respiratory Trade-offs

Schobel C, Viniol C, Galetke W, Woehrle H, Nilius G, Randerath W, Schneider H

Poster Session P-40 on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 [ID 1213, Board 403]

Real-World Validation of Automated Scoring of Home Polysomnography Data

Zimeo Morais G, Meulenbrugge E, Dimitrov T, Honer N, Schneider H

Poster Session P-41 on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 [ID 1455, Board 449]

For more information on the educational event and presentations, please review the SLEEP 2026 agenda at SLEEP Annual Meeting Program.

About Onera Health

Onera Health is leading the way in transforming sleep medicine by delivering the gold standard of sleep testing, polysomnography (PSG), directly to where the patient sleeps comfortably, in their own home.

The Onera hPSG solution is expanding access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics for millions of people who remain undiagnosed or undertreated by breaking down long-standing barriers such as limited lab capacity, geographic access, and operational complexity. Through its integrated diagnostic technology, clinical services, and digital platform, Onera hPSG empowers clinicians with comprehensive, actionable insights while helping healthcare systems deliver more efficient, scalable care.

With commercial operations in the United States and Europe, Onera Health is at the forefront of advancing global sleep health and transforming how sleep disorders are detected, identified, and managed. For more information, visit onerahealth.com

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Contacts:

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Swea Ann Hagenhoff

Sr. Branding and Communications Specialist

Onera Health

media@onerahealth.com