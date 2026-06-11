MetricStream, the global leader in AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, announced the winners of the 2026 GRC Journey Awards at its 14th annual GRC Summit in London.

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2026 GRC Journey Awards Winners Announced at the MetricStream GRC Summit in London

The GRC Journey Awards celebrate organizations and leaders who are redefining excellence in GRC. The awards highlight trailblazers who are embracing innovation, fostering resilience, and setting new standards for effective risk and compliance management across industries. This year's awards showcased the growing impact of AI as organizations explore new ways to simplify GRC and amplify its outcomes.

Over the last 14 years, more than 250 leading organizations, visionaries, and practice leaders have received GRC Journey awards, recognized for their exemplary achievements in helping organizations manage and mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and optimize audits by implementing GRC.

The GRC Summit tackled timely topics from the transformative impact of AI in GRC to strategies for building agile, resilient risk, compliance, and audit programs. MetricStream also presented its connected, continuous GRC strategy, demonstrating how the company is reimagining the future of GRC through agentic and generative AI, intelligent automation, contextual insights, and proactive risk management.

"Every year, the GRC Journey Awards remind me how much this community has raised the bar. What stands out in this year's honorees is a clear shift: from managing risk after the fact to anticipating it before it arrives. It takes real commitment to build GRC programs that are connected, intelligent, and forward-looking. We are proud to recognize that work, and grateful to our customers and partners who keep pushing the bar higher," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "Congratulations to all of the 2026 GRC Journey Award winners."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented across four categories:

GRC Program Excellence Awards

Recognizing organizations that are leading with comprehensive, connected GRC programs and leveraging risk as a strategic advantage.

LSEG

Nationwide Building Society

GRC Journey Awards

Celebrating organizations that have made remarkable progress in building integrated and sustainable GRC programs.

KBC Group

GRC Visionary Awards

Honoring individuals with a strong GRC vision who inspire teams, champion transformation, and contribute to industry thought leadership.

Sakari Lehtinen, Chief Audit Executive, OP Pohjola

Fabien Robichon, Head of Compliance Analytics and Innovation, Zurich Insurance Group

Libby Denchfield, GRC Chief Platform Officer, and Head of GRS Transformation for OTCR, Standard Chartered

GRC Practice Leader Awards

Highlighting GRC professionals who bring deep domain expertise and drive program maturity within their organizations.

Brian Sørensen, Group Risk Change Management, Nordea

Yann Bonas, Director, EMEA Risk Management, CBRE Investment Management

Gilles Kerouanton, Group Head of Operational Risk, Pictet, and Steven Haering, Group Operational Risk Manager, Pictet

Tom Sharp, Senior Risk Manager, Nationwide Building Society

MetricStream congratulates all 2026 award winners for their outstanding contributions to GRC excellence.

About MetricStream Inc

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, andX.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com