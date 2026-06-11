Company to Highlight Direct-to-Consumer Web Shop Solutions and Global Payments Infrastructure at Europe's Premier Mobile Gaming Conference

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced its participation in Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) Barcelona 2026, taking place June 15-16 at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. Xsolla will be on the ground for meetings with mobile game developers, publishers, and strategic partners, bringing its direct-to-consumer commerce infrastructure to one of the most deal-focused events in the European games calendar.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Now in its second year, PGC Barcelona has quickly established itself as a destination conference for mobile game businesses, drawing more than 1,000 attendees from over 47 countries and facilitating thousands of structured business meetings through its dedicated matchmaking platform. Barcelona itself has become one of Europe's most significant gaming cities, home to studios including Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, and Gameloft, making it a natural setting for Xsolla to deepen its relationships across the European developer and publisher community.

Xsolla's participation in PGC Barcelona reflects the company's commitment to being present where mobile game businesses make decisions and to equipping studios across Europe with the commerce tools they need to grow on their own terms.

The D2C Opportunity for Mobile Game Studios Has Never Been Greater

For mobile game studios, the shift toward direct-to-consumer commerce is no longer a future consideration; it is an immediate revenue opportunity. Regulatory changes across Europe and globally have opened new pathways for developers to sell directly to their players outside of traditional app store channels, and studios that move early stand to recapture meaningful margin. Xsolla will be at PGC Barcelona to help developers understand and act on that opportunity.

The Xsolla Web Shop ecosystem is purpose-built for this moment. With more than 700 web shops successfully launched for mobile games, including many of the world's highest-grossing titles, Xsolla's platform pre-integrates storefronts, payments, LiveOps tooling, and creator-driven acquisition into a single, connected system. Studios gain full control over their player relationships, pricing, and promotional strategy, without the operational complexity of building that infrastructure themselves.

Payments Built for How Players Actually Pay

Reaching players across Europe and beyond requires more than a single checkout solution. Xsolla's global payments infrastructure supports more than 1,000 payment methods across 200+ geographies, covering the local payment preferences that drive conversion in every market. For mobile studios expanding beyond their home markets or looking to reduce friction in existing ones, Xsolla's payments layer plugs directly into the web shop ecosystem, giving players a seamless, localized experience from discovery through purchase.

Entertainment IP as a Growth Engine

For studios looking to accelerate player acquisition and deepen engagement, Xsolla Agency offers access to premium entertainment-based intellectual property through a commerce-first model. Rather than treating IP licensing as a marketing cost, Xsolla Agency structures deals around monetization outcomes, helping studios drive higher player spend, reduce user acquisition costs, and create LiveOps moments that sustain long-term retention. At PGC Barcelona, Xsolla will introduce Xsolla Agency to European studios and publishers for the first time, offering a new growth lever backed by the same infrastructure trusted by 1,500+ developers globally.

"PGC Barcelona brings together exactly the kind of mobile game businesses we want to be sitting across the table from studios and publishers who are serious about growth and looking for partners who can deliver at scale," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "The D2C conversation has real urgency in Europe right now, and we think Xsolla is uniquely positioned to help studios move fast on that opportunity. We're looking forward to those conversations in Barcelona."

At the event, Xsolla's business development, customer success, and product teams will be on-site and available for scheduled meetings with current and prospective partners.

Studios and publishers interested in connecting with the Xsolla team at PGC Barcelona 2026 can visit: https://xsolla.com/events/pgc-barcelona-2026/booking.

To learn more about Xsolla's participation in PGC Barcelona 2026, visit: https://xsolla.pro/PGC-Barcelona.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com