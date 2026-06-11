Aven Hospitality Debuts New Booking Engine; First Properties Live with Navarino Services

Aven built the new Booking Engine from the ground up to give hotels advanced retailing functionalities for greater control, flexibility, and a higher-converting path to direct revenue

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aven Hospitality, an independent global technology leader in the hospitality industry that powers how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences, has today introduced the new Aven Hospitality Booking Engine. Highlighting Aven's strategic focus on improving hospitality commerce and retailing, the newly redesigned Booking Engine is built to centralize the guest booking journey and deliver a seamless experience for hotels, powered by the SynXis platform.

Built to drive conversions and help hoteliers better merchandise their offerings, Aven's new Booking Engine features dynamic room and rate displays, a flexible cart, and a fully responsive interface. Embedded directly within a hotel's website, the in-context experience eliminates redirects, preserves brand continuity, and reduces friction that can lead to abandonment.

"In the first month of our properties being live on Aven's new Booking Engine pilot, we've already seen revenue growth of over 30% with no additional demand-generating activity in play-and we're seeing immediate impact on both our team and guests, without the typical complexity that comes with an upgrade," said Richard Duff, Chief Executive Officer at Navarino Services. "Aven is building more than technology. What's even more exciting is what's coming next - the modernized retailing functionalities, seamless AI-driven intelligence and future-focused commerce vision have huge potential for us."

What is better about Aven Hospitality's new Booking Engine?

Delivers page load speeds more than 3x faster, reducing abandonment rates

Provides hotels with greater flexibility to structure and customize the direct booking experience on their websites

Features a modernized user interface designed to deliver an optimal guest experience

Enables hoteliers to better leverage future AI capabilities through best-in-class component libraries

The new Booking Engine integrates easily with Aven's payments and vendor partner solutions to further enhance the booking journey, enabling hotels to create more personalized and revenue-generating guest experiences. Vendor partners integrated directly into the booking flow make it easy for hotels to offer guests Buy Now, Pay Later functionality, trip protection, and other value-added services that increase traveler confidence and conversions. Future phased enhancements - including a revamped design tool and deeper payment integrations - will continue to evolve hoteliers' direct channel alongside changing guest expectations. The result is greater control, stronger brand consistency, and a smarter, higher-converting path to direct revenue.

"Hotels have been forced to stitch together fragmented booking, retailing, and distribution technologies that were never designed to work together as a unified commerce platform," said Mark Hollyhead, Chief Transformation Officer at Aven Hospitality. "Rather than extending legacy technology, we built our new Booking Engine from the ground up to help hoteliers solve real commerce challenges - from better merchandising rooms and experiences to reducing abandonment and increasing conversion. By seamlessly connecting our new Booking Engine capabilities with Retailing, Payments, and partner integrations through the SynXis platform, we're delivering a more modern and intentional experience for both hotels and guests."

The rollout of Aven Hospitality's new Booking Engine is underway, with select hospitality partners participating as early adopters. Existing Aven customers can reach out to their account managers for more information.

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world's most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what's next. www.avenhospitality.com

CONTACT: sarah.thompson@edelman.com

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