Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Commences 2026 Thorn Project Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its fully funded 10,000-meter 2026 exploration program focused on copper and gold at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is located approximately 90 km east-northeast of Juneau, Alaska, and 120 km west of Dease Lake, British Columbia. Drilling activities commenced on June 1st; 249 meters in three holes have been completed.

2026 Thorn Project Exploration Objectives

Camp Creek: Expand the known near-surface high-sulphidation copper-gold-silver mineralized zone by drilling to the north and south.



Camp Creek: Complete an updated mineral resource estimate for the Camp Creek porphyry (see news release dated October 29, 2014).



Catalyst, Tempest, Sentinel, and Icy: Extend the known limits of mineralization.



Trapper Gold Target: Advance a maiden resource through infill and step-out drilling.



Camp Creek Corridor and East Targets: Use drone magnetic surveying, mapping, and soil geochemistry to refine 2026 drill targets; the drone magnetic survey is 70% complete to date.



Camp Creek and Trapper: Conduct geo-metallurgical testing to support mineral resource updates.



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are excited to kick off another exploration season at Thorn with an initial focus on Camp Creek, Catalyst, Tempest, Sentinel, and Trapper. This fully funded program is designed to advance several priority targets through drilling, geophysics, and fieldwork, while also supporting progress toward future mineral resource estimates at Camp Creek and Trapper."

Figure 1. Location of Targets at the Thorn Project with Copper Geochemistry.





2026 Program Overview

Brixton's 2026 exploration plans at the Thorn Project are centered on advancing the Camp Creek high-sulphidation gold system, the Catalyst and Tempest copper-gold porphyries, and the Sentinel copper porphyry target through a fully funded 10,000-meter drill program and an ongoing 16-line-km magnetic survey.

Camp Creek High-Sulphidation and Porphyry System

Initial drilling is focused on the Camp Creek porphyry-epithermal system, which includes a shallow high-sulphidation gold zone and a deeper porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum system (Figure 2). Shallow drilling in the high-sulphidation zone is evaluating the continuity, orientation, and controls of mineralized structures identified through earlier drilling and surface work. This gold system includes the Glenfiddich, Northside, and Talisker vein systems, as well as the Oban Breccia. The 2026 Camp Creek program is also intended to support a future mineral resource estimate for both the high-sulphidation and porphyry parts of this kilometer-scale system.

Figure 2. Camp Creek conceptual model looking northeast, showing the mineralized porphyry at depth, open in multiple directions, along with the near-surface 2026 high-sulphidation gold targets and the copper-gold Oban breccia. Selected previously reported intervals are shown for each zone.





Catalyst and Tempest Copper-Gold Porphyry Systems

2026 drilling on Thorn will also focus on advancing the recently discovered Catalyst and Tempest copper-gold porphyries (see news releases dated October 30, 2025 and December 01, 2025). Both porphyry systems show intermittent copper and gold mineralization from surface to depths of more than 500m (Figures 3 & 4). An IP survey performed in 2025 also delineates extensive km-wide high-chargeability zones, which, together with a km-wide copper-in-soils footprint, suggest the potential for extensive mineralized systems within this Northeast Trending Corridor, called the Camp Creek Corridor (Figure 1).

Figure 3. Catalyst Plan View and Cross Section showing copper-gold mineralization, chargeability as background and Cu-in-soils anomaly.





Figure 4. Tempest Plan View and Cross Section showing copper-gold mineralization, chargeability as background.





Sentinel Copper Porphyry and the East Targets

The East Targets, including Sentinel, Icy, Val, and Bing, represent a growing cluster of copper-gold porphyry targets in the eastern part of the Thorn Project (Figure 5). Sentinel is the most advanced target within this group and is defined by a broad alteration footprint, porphyry-style stockwork veining, and copper-molybdenum geochemical anomalies on surface. Rock sampling at Sentinel returned up to 1.54% copper and 0.54% molybdenum, supporting its selection as a priority target for follow-up drilling.

Icy and Bing exhibit alteration, mineralization, and structural characteristics consistent with porphyry systems. Drilling at the Bing and Icy Targets was primarily conducted by Newmont Mining Corp in 1965 and 1966 (Figure 5). At Bing, drilling identified copper and molybdenum mineralization associated with porphyry-style quartz veining and potassic alteration, with the strongest mineralization hosted in quartz monzonite and feldspar porphyry. Three main alteration zones have been identified, with copper values ranging from 1,000 to 30,000 ppm in localized areas. At Icy, drilling and surface sampling encountered weak to moderate copper and molybdenum mineralization, including disseminated pyrite and localized chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with quartz veins near feldspar biotite porphyry dykes and diorite contacts.

Collectively, the geological and geochemical data indicate a porphyry corridor with potential for multiple porphyry centres. 2026 field programs of magnetic surveying, mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling are progressing to constrain target geometry and support drill planning.

Note: The potential quantity and grade of the East Targets are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Figure 5. Map showing the East Targets with Sentinel and Icy as priorities.





Qualified Person

Mr. Duncan McBean is the V.P. Exploration for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McBean has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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