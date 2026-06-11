Sage Surface Partners Advances Growth Strategy with Southern California Acquisition, Adds Seasoned CEO and CFO to the Leadership Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Sage Surface Partners ("Sage"), a leading commercial paving services platform, today announced its partnership with International Paving Services ("IPS"), marking the platform's third acquisition and expansion into Southern California.

IPS joins DACS Asphalt & Concrete ("DACS") and PMI Paving ("PMI"), further expanding Sage's nationwide group of commercial paving services companies. IPS's dedication to employee safety, recurring maintenance services, a customer-centric approach, and a commitment to operational excellence make it a natural fit within Sage.

Headquartered in San Bernardino, California, IPS provides a comprehensive suite of paving and maintenance services, including asphalt paving, concrete work, sealcoating, striping, and crack filling. IPS serves a diverse commercial customer base across industrial, retail, multifamily, and institutional segments.

"We've built a strong culture focused on serving the long-term needs of our valued customers," said Dennis Rieger, CEO of IPS. "We are proud of the business we've built and believe our partnership with Sage will enhance our ability to support our customers, invest in our team, and continue growing in Southern California."

Sage also announced the appointment of Mars Shah as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Raj Motwani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mars brings a decades-long track record as both a founder and CEO of private equity-backed businesses, most recently serving as CEO of GarageCo and previously as President of Driven Glass North America. In both roles, he helped scale multi-location service platforms through a combination of organic growth, operational improvement, and strategic acquisitions. Raj brings extensive experience leading finance and accounting functions across multiple growth-oriented private equity-backed businesses, including as CFO of Orion Group and Village Pet Care.

"Sage is quickly becoming the partner of choice within the industry. Our playbook supports operators with additional resources to accelerate their businesses and strengthen service to their customers," said Mars Shah, CEO of Sage. "We are building a world-class culture focused on safety and employee development. The expansion into Southern California marks the next step of our growth plan as we build a national platform."

To learn more about a partnership with Sage, visit www.sagesurfacepartners.com/contact-us.

ABOUT SAGE SURFACE PARTNERS

Sage is a national commercial paving services platform serving customers across commercial, industrial, municipal, retail, and multifamily sectors. The company provides asphalt paving, sealcoating, striping, concrete work, and sweeping services through operations in the Mountain West and West Coast. Sage combines local market expertise with the consistency and capabilities of a national platform, delivering exceptional service quality, building lasting customer partnerships, and providing an industry-leading employee experience. For more information, visit www.sagesurfacepartners.com.

Contacts:

Media: media@sagesurfacepartners.com

M&A: inquiries@sagesurfacepartners.com

SOURCE: Sage Surface Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/sage-surface-partners-advances-growth-strategy-with-southern-california-acquisition-adds-1174225