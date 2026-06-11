BtcDana Launches Eid al-Adha Community Support Initiative in Pakistan and Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BtcDana has announced a community support initiative in Pakistan and Nigeria following its Eid al-Adha Trading Rewards Campaign, reinforcing the brand's growing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and local community engagement.

The campaign was designed to combine client participation with the spirit of giving. Through the event, a portion of the rewards generated by client trading was allocated to charitable causes. To further strengthen the impact of the initiative, BtcDana enhanced the final donation through an additional corporate contribution, transforming a seasonal trading program into a broader act of community empowerment.

In Pakistan, BtcDana's support will focus on child welfare and orphan care. These programs provide essential resources, care, and assistance to children who require additional social support and protection. By directing aid to both child-focused initiatives and orphanages, BtcDana aims to address immediate needs while helping foster a more stable, compassionate environment for vulnerable youth.

In Nigeria, BtcDana is supporting The Oasis Academy (TOSA), an educational institution dedicated to vulnerable children from unique and challenging life circumstances. TOSA recognizes that these children often require learning methodologies tailored to their specific experiences. Through unconventional and specialized teaching approaches, the academy brings formal education within reach for children who might otherwise lack such opportunities. This aligns closely with BtcDana's goal of backing meaningful initiatives that create long-term value beyond financial services.

"Eid al-Adha is a time of generosity, compassion, and shared responsibility," said Peter Chow, founder of BtcDana. "Through this initiative, we are proud to channel our clients' trading momentum and our brand's commitment into meaningful, lasting support for children, education, and local communities."

The initiative also marks an important milestone in BtcDana's broader CSR journey. As the brand continues to expand in key markets such as Pakistan and Nigeria, BtcDana plans to explore more localized and sustainable ways to uplift community-focused causes.

About BtcDana

BtcDana is a CFD broker focused on making trading easier and more accessible. The platform offers access to popular financial markets, secure fund custody, and 24/7 customer and technical support. BtcDana is committed to providing a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience for both beginner and experienced traders.

Website: www.btcdana.com

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