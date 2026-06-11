vivo Robotics Team Wins ICRA 2026 AGIBOT World Challenge Reasoning to Action Track

Defining the Next Generation of Smart Devices, Starting from the Home Environment

Competitions are a valuable testbed for technology and offer a glimpse into the next wave of innovation. Looking ahead to the evolution of smart devices over the next decade, vivo believes robots will become another important gateway for personal and household use after smartphones.

vivo has chosen the home as a starting point for its robotics research and development because home environments place high demands on long-horizon tasks, dual-arm collaboration, fine manipulation, reasoning, and decision-making. These capabilities closely align with those tested at ICRA 2026.

Focusing on home scenarios, the vivo robotics team is moving from teleoperation toward autonomous intelligence, gradually improving the executability and scalable validation of complex tasks. Building on its experience in device systems, imaging capabilities, and global product development, vivo is developing a robotics capability system that combines hardware and software and continues to evolve over time.

The ICRA 2026 awards mark an important milestone in vivo's long-term work in robotics. The next challenge is to bring embodied intelligence into everyday home environments. vivo will continue to invest in this field as it explores the next generation of smart devices and creates better user experiences through meaningful innovation.

(END)

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of the latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivo-robotics-team-wins-icra-2026-agibot-world-challenge-reasoning-to-action-track-302798117.html