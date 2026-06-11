Action Against Hunger Activates Emergency Response Fund for Ebola Prevention in Uganda

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NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Action Against Hunger today announced that it has activated its global Emergency Response Fund to support prevention and containment of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda, an addition to the organization's ongoing frontline response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The funds will help support Action Against Hunger's work to strengthen local health systems, including efforts to provide infection prevention and control support, personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, risk communication, and surveillance assistance across affected and at-risk areas.

"Ebola outbreaks can have devastating consequences in communities already affected by high levels of malnutrition and food insecurity," said Rotimy Djossaya, Chief Impact Officer, Action Against Hunger. "We activated our emergency response fund to support immediate preventative action to avoid the potential collision of two deadly forces: a virus with no cure hitting a population without enough food. In this context, community health workers, water and sanitation services, nutrition programs, and basic surveillance capacity are not overhead costs to be trimmed; they are essential foundations of an effective Ebola response."

Diseases like Ebola can pose a greater risk for people who are malnourished. In addition, outbreaks often disrupt access to health, nutrition, water and sanitation services, increasing the risk of preventable illness and death among vulnerable populations.

Action Against Hunger is working to maintain essential health and hunger-related programming while taking action to minimize potential risks. It has implemented distancing protocols at health and nutrition sites, deployed personal protective equipment, and in some places is preparing communities for the cultural challenges unique to an Ebola outbreak, including the deeply sensitive issue of traditional burial practices, which can accelerate the spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17, 2026. There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of the EVD.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-activates-emergency-response-fund-for-ebol-1176010