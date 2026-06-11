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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
138 Leser
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Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry Welcomes Pediatric Dentist Dr. Matthew Raso

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry has announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Raso, D.D.S., to its pediatric dental team and the introduction of several new services designed to make dental care more engaging and preventive for children.

Dr. Raso earned his dental degree from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and completed his residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. He joins the Wesley Chapel practice with a passion for helping children build healthy smiles and positive dental experiences.

The practice recently introduced Prismo Crowns, colorful pediatric crowns that allow children to personalize their treatment experience, and Twinkle Star Fillings, decorative restorations available in themes such as Rainbow, Camouflage, Glass Slipper, Lava, and other kid-friendly designs.

To further support prevention, the practice now offers Caries Susceptibility Testing, an advanced diagnostic service that helps identify factors contributing to tooth decay and provides families with personalized recommendations to help reduce cavity risk.

Known for its dinosaur-themed office experience, Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry combines preventive dentistry, patient education, and child-centered care through what the team calls "The Toothasaurus Way."

"The addition of Dr. Raso and these new services reflects our commitment to helping children achieve healthy smiles through prevention, education, and positive dental experiences," said Dr. Tierney Pettinato, owner of Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry.

The practice is currently accepting new patients throughout Wesley Chapel and surrounding communities.

About Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry

Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry provides preventive, restorative, and comprehensive dental care for infants, children, and adolescents in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Media Contact

Organization: Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry
Contact Person Name: Dr. Tierney Pettinato, Dentist & Owner
Website: https://www.drpettinato.com/
Email: Smile@drpettinato.com
City: Wesley Chapel
State: FL
Country: United States

SOURCE: Dr. Pettinato's Toothasaurus Children's Dentistry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/dr.-pettinatos-toothasaurus-childrens-dentistry-welcomes-pediatric-dentist-dr.-matthew-r-1176008

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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