Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has dismissed the judicial review petition challenging the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office's decision and upheld the determination that its Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine project (the "RRIMM Project" or the "Project") located near Rossland, British Columbia, is not subject to an environmental assessment under the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Act (the "Decision").

The Decision removes a significant regulatory challenge to the RRIMM Project and allows the Company to continue advancing the Project through the remaining provincial permitting processes, providing greater regulatory certainty and reinforcing confidence among shareholders, project partners, investors, and other stakeholders in the Project's path toward development.

"We are pleased with the court's decision and appreciate the careful consideration given to this matter," said Frank Marasco, President and CEO of WHY. "The decision removes a key legal barrier to commencing construction of the Record Ridge Project, subject to completion of the remaining permits, authorizations, and regulatory requirements, which will then allow us to move forward on the project development to honor the definitive offtake agreement that the Company signed with Galaxy Trade and Technology (see press release dated March 12, 2026). West High Yield remains committed to responsible development, environmental stewardship, meaningful Indigenous partnerships, and creating long-term economic opportunities for the region."

The RRIMM Project remains subject to extensive regulatory oversight, including multiple provincial permits and approvals under the British Columbia Mines Act, Environmental Management Act, Water Sustainability Act, and other regulatory requirements that impose environmental protection measures, monitoring obligations, reporting requirements, and ongoing government oversight.

The Company has recently achieved several significant permitting milestones, including receiving a draft access permit from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and a draft Environmental Management Act permit from the Ministry of Environment and Parks. In addition, the Company is in the final stages of obtaining its Licence to Cut from the Ministry of Forests. The Company will continue working with regulators to finalize the remaining permits required for construction and operation and looks forward to advancing the RRIMM Project in accordance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

The RRIMM Project is a quarry-style industrial minerals project with no on-site chemical processing and no tailings storage facility. The RRIMM Project is expected to provide employment, contracting opportunities, and economic benefits for the West Kootenay region while supplying critical minerals required for North American advanced manufacturing and industrial supply chains.

The Company also acknowledges the continued support of the Osoyoos Indian Band (the "OIB") and looks forward to advancing the RRIMM Project in partnership with OIB and Skemxist Solutions, a company formed through a partnership between the OIB and The Sutherland Group of Companies, creating employment and economic opportunities for Indigenous and local communities.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company, established in 2003, and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit is located approximately 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia. Based on the independently prepared National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada" prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated April 18, 2013, the deposit contains a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 43.0 million tonnes at an average magnesium grade of 24.61%. This corresponds to approximately 10.6 million metric tonnes of contained magnesium. The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301019

Source: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.