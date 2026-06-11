Epomaker Inc.: Break the Mold: The Epomaker Hack70 Ortholinear Keyboard

The Epomaker Hack70 is a Mechanical Keyboard Designed for Users Who Value Efficiency, Customization and Greater Control Over Their Workflow

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / By adopting a compact ortholinear layout, the Hack70 reimagines the relationship between typing efficiency and keyboard customization. It reflects Epomaker's approach to creating tools that balance performance, flexibility, and everyday usability.

65% Ortholinear Layout for Enhanced Typing Efficiency

The Hack70 adopts a 65-key ortholinear layout, with all keys arranged in straight columns and rows to minimize lateral finger movement. This design shortens finger travel distances during typing, helping to reduce fatigue over extended work sessions. A split spacebar empowers thumb usage, enabling flexible key functions without extra hand motion. Its compact 65% layout saves desk space and enhances portability, supporting a streamlined workflow for users who frequently rely on shortcuts and keyboard-driven tasks.

VIA-Powered Customization for Personalized Workflows

Built with customization at its core, the Hack70 supports VIA programming, allowing users to remap every key, create macros, and configure multiple layers to suit different workflows. The split spacebar design further expands customization possibilities by providing two independently programmable keys. From productivity shortcuts to application-specific commands, users can tailor the keyboard to their preferences with ease. Built-in memory stores custom settings directly on the keyboard, ensuring a consistent experience across different devices.

Creamy Typing Feel and Clean White Aesthetics

Beyond its unconventional layout, the Hack70 delivers a refined typing experience through its gasket-mounted structure and layered sound-dampening design, producing a soft, pleasantly "thocky" sound profile with each keystroke. Pre-lubed switches contribute to smooth key travel out of the box, while hot-swappable sockets allow users to tailor both typing feel and sound. Combined with XDA-profile PBT keycaps and a 2-stage adjustable stand, the keyboard promotes a comfortable typing posture with flexible angle adjustment. Its clean white color scheme is complemented by subtle per-key RGB lighting.

Tri-Mode Connectivity for Seamless Device Switching

Versatility in connection allows the Hack70 to support Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired USB modes, offering flexibility across various devices and usage scenarios. Compatible with both Windows and macOS, it also includes Mac-specific keycaps for a familiar user experience. A 3000mAh battery delivers up to 100 hours of use with backlighting off, minimizing the need for frequent recharging during extended travel or busy workweeks.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Hack70 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Epomaker's Mid-Year Big Sale runs from June 10 to June 30, 2026. During this period, the newly launched Hack70 will be available at a special discounted price of $81 on the Epomaker official website.



For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact Us: agnes@epomaker.com

About Us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

Epomaker Hack70 Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/break-the-mold-the-epomaker-hack70-ortholinear-keyboard-1174936