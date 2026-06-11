Clearbrook, LLC Launches Clearbrook Energy Solutions: A Global, Full-Stack BESS and VPP Solutions Provider With Project Financing Capabilities

Launches at Scale with $3b+ 6GW+ pipeline of transactions; leverages Clearbrook's Powerhouse Proprietary Global Network

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Clearbrook, LLC, the $13.5b asset manager and advisory firm recognized for its longstanding ability to identify and deliver unique investment solutions in markets around the world, today announced the launch of Clearbrook Energy Solutions (CES), a next generation global energy company that provides a full-stack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform built to modernize grid reliability in the U.S. and around the world. CES is a subsidiary of Clearbrook, LLC.

CES' mission is to accelerate the global transition to reliable, secure, and intelligent energy through BESS and VPP orchestration using highly efficient, proven technologies that can be deployed quickly and at scale. CES' innovative full-stack solution is vertically integrated across three synergistic business lines: (i) BESS manufacturing, (ii) VPP operations, and (iii) full-cycle project finance.

Clearbrook believes CES is poised to disintermediate the fractured BESS and VPP sectors and capture the rapidly growing demand for energy to power AI data centers, microgrids, large-scale grid deployment and C&I. CES has built a unique full-stack platform that turns intermittent power into instantly dispatchable, AI-orchestrated capacity for data centers, hyperscalers and energy providers: on-site, behind-the-meter and fire-safe, and designed to generate recurring revenue.

In addition, CES serves as a project financing provider to its partners around the globe. Such financing is typically crucial to the success of capital intensive, new energy projects, but difficult to obtain.

CES has executed multiple partnership agreements in the U.S., as well as Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Korea and elsewhere, creating a $3B transaction pipeline that is expected to deliver more than 6GW of power, in an addressable market estimated to be $100B+ by 2030. The well-diversified pipeline of deal flow includes AI data centers, alternative and traditional energy projects and BESS manufacturing facilities.

"We recognized the opportunity to build a new global and full-stack energy company from the ground up," said Elliott Wislar, Chairman and CEO of Clearbrook and Founder of CES. "There is a massive need for battery storage and related software around the globe. Since our inception 21 years ago, we've gained significant experience and developed valuable relationships in the alternative energy space. Our background and expertise afford us great insights into rapidly evolving areas in the energy sector and financing arena, as well as an ability to execute against an extensive global pipeline."

There is an urgent need for flexible capacity with new infrastructure buildout. Global energy demand is surging, and the world is experiencing significant electricity and energy storage shortfalls, driven in part by the need for AI data centers and other factors. Data centers alone are expected to hit 947 TWh by 2030, a 4x growth from the current state.

Extensive and Proprietary Global Network

As a newly formed subsidiary, CES has access to Clearbrook's extensive and proprietary global network and is able to leverage Clearbrook's more than two decades of experience in the energy sector. Partners include multinational corporates, sovereign wealth, quasi-governmental organizations and family offices spanning multiple states in the U.S., and internationally including in Malaysia, South Korea, Europe, the Middle East, and Kazakhstan.

"Clearbrook Energy Solutions fills a conspicuous gap in the energy ecosystem, where so many startups have struggled to scale BESS and VPP technologies," said Sarah Biller, member of the CES board of directors and Co-Founder of FinTech Sandbox, a Boston-based non-profit that helps fintech startups around the world. "By providing a full-stack technology solution, as well as the necessary financing, CES is poised to transform the energy marketplace, both here in the U.S. and around the world."

Headquartered in the U.S., CES offers solutions designed to support FEOC compliance where needed. CES continues to meet with strategic partners globally and in the U.S. as it seeks to expand its business.

About Clearbrook Energy Solutions

Clearbrook Energy Solutions is a next generation global energy company that provides fully integrated BESS and VPP platform built to modernize grid reliability. Our end-to-end solution includes the development, manufacturing, operation and optimization of BESS systems as well as specialty finance solutions for energy projects. Our mission is to accelerate the global transition to reliable, secure and intelligent energy through BESS and VPP orchestration using highly efficient, proven technologies that can be deployed quickly and at scale in local markets around the world. We seek to deliver economic growth, grid resilience, financial returns and long-term sustainable outcomes. Clearbrook Energy Solutions is a subsidiary of Clearbrook, LLC, the $13.5b asset manager and advisory firm. For more information visit: https://clearbrookenergysolutions.com/

About Clearbrook, LLC

Clearbrook, LLC is a $13.5b asset manager and advisory firm recognized for our ability to identify and deliver unique investment solutions in markets around the world. Since our founding in 2004, we have cultivated an extraordinary global community of investors and partners, enabling us to operate at the cutting edge of asset management and advisory and deliver bespoke solutions for visionary clients. We are SEC registered, operating across North America, Asia, and Europe, delivering forward-looking investment solutions to institutions, families, and visionary investors. Our compass is resolutely pointed towards the business drivers of tomorrow, helping us identify transformative companies, technologies and innovations that deliver for our clients, people and planet. For more information visit: https://www.clearbrookglobal.com/.

Important Disclosures. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or interest in any fund, account, or investment advisory service, nor investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. It contains forward-looking statements-including statements regarding CES's pipeline, projected capacity, market size, anticipated revenue, and business strategy-that are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Projected and target figures are estimates only and may not be realized. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clearbrook undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Clearbrook, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

Media Contact

Cindy Stoller

Confluence Partners

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

+1 917 331 0418

SOURCE: Clearbrook, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/clearbrook-llc-launches-clearbrook-energy-solutions-a-global-full-st-1176004