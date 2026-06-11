AccountAbility Extends Public Consultation Period for AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard v3

Stakeholders now have until June 26, 2026, to provide feedback on the next generation of the world's leading stakeholder engagement standard.

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AccountAbility today announced an extension of the public consultation period for the draft AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard v3 (AA1000SES v3), providing stakeholders around the world additional time to review the proposed revisions and contribute feedback. The consultation will now remain open through June 26, 2026.

The AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard is the world's most widely used framework for stakeholder engagement. Since its original publication in 2005, the Standard has helped organizations strengthen accountability, improve decision-making, and build more effective relationships with stakeholders.

The forthcoming AA1000SES v3 reflects significant developments in stakeholder engagement practice over the past decade, including the growing influence of digital communication, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), evolving sustainability expectations, and expanding disclosure requirements.

"The strong interest we've received from stakeholders across sectors and geographies reinforces the importance of ensuring the next generation of the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard reflects a truly diverse range of perspectives," said Mr. Udaya Nanayakkara, Acting Head of Standards at AccountAbility. "By extending the consultation period, we hear the voices of these stakeholders and provide an additional opportunity for organizations, practitioners, investors, policymakers, and civil society representatives to share their insights and help shape the future of stakeholder engagement."

The draft AA1000SES v3 introduces a number of key enhancements, including greater emphasis on impact-driven engagement, continuous stakeholder dialogue, collaborative governance models, digital engagement tools, and interoperability with leading sustainability and reporting frameworks.

The development of AA1000SES v3 is being conducted through AccountAbility's multi-stakeholder standards-setting process, incorporating input from businesses, investors, assurance providers, regulators, academics, civil society organizations, and sustainability practitioners from around the globe.

AccountAbility encourages all interested stakeholders to review the draft Standard, participate in the consultation process, and share the opportunity with their networks.

The consultation will remain open until June 26, 2026. Following the consultation period, feedback will be reviewed and incorporated into the final Standard, which is expected to be released in Q4 2026.

To access the draft Standard and participate in the consultation, visit the link here.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a leading global standards and consulting firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organisations to innovate and advance the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed. AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, through a highly qualified team that has received awards and recognition by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

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Email: Lev.novak@accountability.org

Website: www.accountability.org

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-extends-public-consultation-period-for-aa1000-sta-1176015