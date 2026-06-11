The pace of UK heat pump retrofits has fallen in the first three months of 2026, despite continued subsidy support and an increased grant for those using oil or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for home heating. New figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) record 10,693 retrofit heat pump installations in the first quarter of 2026, 18% lower compared to the previous quarter and a 22% fall against the first three months of 2025. Despite the drop, quarterly installations have more than doubled over a five-year period - with 4,607 recorded for the first quarter of 2021. Source: ...

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