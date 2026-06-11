GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has introduced the new GD32E512 and GD32E252 series MCUs specifically designed for optical module applications.

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Empowering Optical Interconnect Innovation, GigaDevice Unveils Dedicated MCUs for Optical Modules.

As a leading supplier of MCUs for optical module applications, GigaDevice has maintained a strong focus on the optical communication market, continuously aligning its product development with evolving industry requirements and next-generation optical interconnect technologies. Leveraging years of expertise in optical module control solutions, GigaDevice has established a strong position in the market through continuous innovation and close collaboration with industry partners.

To further support the advancement of high-speed optical interconnect technologies and expand its optical communication product portfolio, GigaDevice has introduced the new GD32E512 and GD32E252 series MCUs specifically designed for optical module applications. The new products extend GigaDevice's optical communication MCU portfolio, addressing the diverse requirements of both high-speed and low-speed optical modules while providing highly integrated and application-optimized solutions.

Backed by its comprehensive technology portfolio spanning Flash memory, MCUs, analog devices, and sensors, GigaDevice offers fully self-developed and mass-production-ready solutions with high reliability, strong performance, and flexible customization capabilities for a wide range of optical module applications.

Eight Years of Innovation in Optical Module MCUs

Through continuous technology investment and product innovation, GigaDevice has become one of the key MCU suppliers serving the global optical module industry.

As a leading manufacturer of 32-bit general-purpose MCUs, while steadily expanding its business across multiple sectors, GigaDevice's in-depth advancement in the optical module segment has always kept pace with the evolution of global communication technologies. In 2018, the company made forward-looking investments in the R&D of optical module MCUs and launched its first dedicated MCU, marking a technological breakthrough. It quickly achieved million-unit shipments within the same year of product launch. Driven by dividends from advancing communication technologies and the ongoing refinement of its product portfolio, GigaDevice's shipments of optical module-specific MCUs hit the ten-million-unit mark in 2022, ranking among the world's top players and securing full coverage of mainstream optical module and equipment customers at home and abroad.

Amid the booming growth of AI computing power and surging demand for high-speed interconnection, GigaDevice GD32 MCUs are now fully compatible with core application scenarios including telecom, data centers, and access networks. The company is further focusing on three cutting-edge technological directions: high-speed pluggable optics, silicon photonics, and co-packaged optics (CPO), continuously empowering the industry's transition to next-generation high-speed networks.

GD32E512 Series: Designed for High-Speed Optical Module Applications

Targeting the demanding requirements of high-speed optical modules, the GD32E512 series features a high-performance Arm Cortex-M33 core operating at up to 120 MHz. The series introduces integrated I3C support, enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency, and high-density communication to meet the evolving requirements of next-generation optical modules.

The GD32E512 series is available in an ultra-compact 3 3 mm package, helping customers optimize PCB space and support the ongoing trend toward higher integration and miniaturization in optical module designs.

To further simplify system design, the GD32E512 series integrates a rich set of application-oriented peripherals, including 3× I²C, 1× MDIO, 2× ADC, 4× DAC, 2× comparators (COMP), and 2× operational amplifiers (OPA), providing comprehensive monitoring, control, and management capabilities for high-speed optical module applications.

GD32E252 Series: Optimized for Low-Speed Optical Module Applications

The GD32E252 series is specifically designed for low-speed optical module applications and is built around the Arm Cortex-M23 core. Through continuous optimization, the series delivers enhanced analog performance while maintaining a high level of integration, low power consumption, and reliable operation.

Designed to address the requirements of access networks, industrial optical communications, and other cost-sensitive optical connectivity applications, the GD32E252 series provides an optimized balance of performance, integration, and efficiency. The devices also feature compact package options, wide-temperature operation, and strong EMC performance, helping customers simplify system design, reduce development complexity, and accelerate time-to-market.

Enabling the Future of High-Speed Optical Connectivity

The introduction of the GD32E512 and GD32E252 series further expands GigaDevice's optical communication MCU portfolio, providing optimized solutions for both high-speed and low-speed optical module applications. Together, these products address the evolving requirements of AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, telecommunications networks, and access networks.

Looking ahead, GigaDevice will continue to invest in optical communication technologies and expand its application-focused MCU portfolio. Supported by a broad semiconductor product ecosystem and a reliable global supply chain, GigaDevice remains committed to enabling next-generation optical interconnect solutions and supporting the continued growth of AI computing, cloud services, and high-speed networking infrastructure.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

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marcom@gigadevice.com