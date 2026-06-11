Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market worth $12.14 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.01 billion in 2026 to USD 12.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.01 billion

USD 8.01 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.14 billion

USD 12.14 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.7%

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the columns segment accounted for the largest share of 45.4% in 2025.

By technology, the liquid chromatography segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries held a 36.0% share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is likely to record the higest CAGR for an 8.2% in the chromatography accessories and consumables market from 2026 to 2031.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1294

The chromatography accessories and consumables market is witnessing significant growth due to the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical R&D activities, particularly in monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in advanced chromatography workflows to support drug discovery, purification, and quality-control processes, driving strong demand for high-performance chromatography columns, filtration products, sample preparation consumables, and separation accessories. The growing complexity of biologic molecules is also accelerating the adoption of precision consumables that improve analytical sensitivity, reproducibility, and purification efficiency.

The columns segment dominated market in 2025.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is witnessing strong growth due to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, increasing biologics and biosimilar manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced analytical technologies across major healthcare and industrial markets

Stricter regulatory standards for drug quality, food safety, environmental monitoring, and clinical diagnostics are driving demand for high-performance chromatography consumables such as LC and GC columns, vials, filters, membranes, syringes, and sample preparation products that offer improved sensitivity, reproducibility, and application-specific analytical performance. In addition, the growing focus on precision medicine, biologics purification, and high-throughput testing is accelerating the adoption of advanced chromatography workflows globally.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1294

Liquid chromatography segment dominated market in 2025.

By technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is categorized into liquid chromatography (high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-performance liquid chromatography, flash chromatography, low-pressure liquid chromatography, and other liquid chromatography technologies), gas chromatography, and other chromatography technologies. Liquid chromatography accounts for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market by technology. The liquid chromatography (LC) segment is experiencing strong growth in the chromatography accessories and consumables market due to the rising adoption of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) systems across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical, food safety, and environmental testing laboratories worldwide.

A major market trend is the increasing demand for UHPLC-compatible columns, advanced stationary phases, low-bleed tubing, precision vials, and automated sample preparation consumables that improve separation efficiency, sensitivity, and high-throughput analytical performance. In addition, growing biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and cell & gene therapy research is accelerating the use of advanced LC workflows for complex biomolecule analysis and purification. The integration of automation, AI-enabled chromatography software, and digital laboratory workflows is further boosting demand for smart and high-efficiency LC consumables that support faster analysis, improved reproducibility, and reduced solvent consumption across modern analytical laboratories.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of chromatography accessories and consumables market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to hold a substantial market share due to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, increasing biologics and biosimilar manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced analytical technologies across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. A major market trend is the growing demand for UHPLC-compatible and high-resolution chromatography columns with advanced stationary phases that provide faster separation, higher sensitivity, and improved reproducibility for pharmaceutical, biologics, food safety, and environmental testing applications. The increasing focus on monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, cell & gene therapies, and precision medicine is also driving demand for specialized LC and preparative chromatography columns designed for complex biomolecule purification and analysis. In addition, the expansion of CROs, CDMOs, academic research institutes, and automated laboratory workflows is accelerating the adoption of high-efficiency chromatography columns across the Asia Pacific region.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1294

Top Companies in Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market:

The Top Companies in Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sciex (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer Inc. (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Membrane Chromatography Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Cannabis Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Biosimilars Market - Global Forecast to 2035

Chromatography Reagents Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Chromatography Resin Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chromatography-accessories--consumables-market-worth-12-14-billion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302797840.html