The partnerships will see the football stars using Oura Ring 5 for its superior accuracy and discreet design, supporting their performance, resilience and recovery during the upcoming football season

OURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, today announced long-term partnerships with both Harry Kane and Declan Rice, two of the world's most celebrated footballers, to champion how top athletes are focusing on understanding a full picture of their health to get the competitive edge. As they navigate one of the most intense and exciting periods in the football calendar, both players are turning to Oura Ring 5 for its discreet, accurate health sensing to help them stay focused, resilient and mentally sharp through the physical and emotional demands of the competition. The partnership begins at a major moment in both players' careers, with Kane continuing his role as captain and Rice stepping into his new role as vice-captain on the international stage this summer.

Kane and Rice have chosen Oura Ring 5 as the best tool to help them prioritize sleep and recovery. In the moments between matches-when recovery, composure and decision-making matter most-Oura Ring 5 gives them a more complete, accurate view of how their body is coping with load on and off the pitch.

Speaking about the partnership, Harry Kane, England men's captain said: "At the highest level of football, I've always believed that preparation is not just what happens on the pitch, but what happens off it too. That's why I'm excited to partner with Oura and use Oura Ring 5. Leading my country into this major tournament means every single percentage matters. When you're competing on the world stage, knowing exactly when to push your body and prioritise recovery is key to securing those extra gains. With the personalised insights from my Oura Ring, I can track my performance and recovery in real-time and ensure I'm always ready to perform at my absolute best."

"When you're training and competing at the highest level, taking care of yourself in every aspect-physically, mentally and through recovery-is absolutely essential," said Declan Rice, vice-captain of the England national football team. That's why this partnership makes so much sense. It's a great product but it's also helping me maximize my potential on and off the pitch. I have used the Oura Ring previously, but now it's part of my everyday routine-it's been a game changer."

As global ambassadors, Kane and Rice will headline a major integrated marketing campaign launching this week, centered around their readiness for the games ahead. The campaign will be amplified across high-footfall digital OOH placements in locations like Piccadilly Circus, BOXPARK Wembley and Canary Wharf. Football fans may also spot the new ambassadors sporting Oura Ring 5 on primetime TV placements around major football moments this summer.

Launched in May 2026, Oura Ring 5 is 40 percent smaller than its predecessor and delivers best-in-class accuracy in a compact, discreet form designed to be worn comfortably throughout daily life. By measuring from the finger-the optimal place to capture key health signals-Oura Ring helps deliver a clearer, more accurate view of your overall health than wrist-based wearables, helping athletes to prioritize sleep, stress, recovery and readiness when it matters most.

"Harry and Declan embody what Oura stands for in sport," said Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer at Oura. "They compete at the highest level, but they also understand that peak performance isn't built through training alone-it's shaped in the hours away from the spotlight, through sleep, recovery, balance, and knowing when to reset. The real competitive edge today isn't simply doing more; it's having the clarity to listen to your body and give it what it needs to perform at its best. That's where Oura comes in, and why we're so excited to partner with athletes who truly understand the power of recovery."

The partnership marks another significant sporting moment for Oura, as it doubles down on its commitment to supporting athletes and teams perform and recover well. Earlier this year, Oura was named the Official Wearable of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, becoming the exclusive provider of continuous health and fitness tracking for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes across the 2026 and 2028 Games. It has also recently extended that Olympic commitment through a long-term partnership as the Official Wearable of Team Finland, running through to the French Alps 2030 Winter Games.

Oura was named the Official Wearable of U.S. Soccer in April, covering all 27 National Teams and joining as a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center ahead of the World Cup, and also recently announced a landmark five-year deal with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), becoming the first official wearable partner of the US Open and integrating across its coaching and membership programs.

About OURA

OURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, Oura supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,200+ partners across wellness and medicine, Oura is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA is headquartered in San Francisco with E.U. headquarters in Oulu, Finland.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

About Harry Kane

Harry Kane is an internationally acclaimed professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England men's national team. Widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, he is celebrated for his world-class finishing, exceptional link-up play and goal-scoring record, having scored 500 career goals for club and country. He is also the highest-scoring English player in UEFA Champions League history.

Before his move to Bayern Munich, Harry played for Tottenham Hotspur, where he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer and the second-highest scorer in Premier League history. During his time in the Premier League, he won multiple accolades, including multiple Premier League Golden Boots, the PFA Young Player of the Year and the PFA Fans' Player of the Year.

His seamless transition to Bayern Munich was marked by a record-breaking debut season, earning him the prestigious European Golden Shoe. Since then, he has just completed a historic, treble-winning season by winning the Bundesliga for the second year in a row, the DFB Pokal and the German Super Cup. His phenomenal form secured him a historic third consecutive Bundesliga top goal-scorer title and earned him his second European Golden Shoe- joining only a handful of elite players to achieve this. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won more.

On the international stage, Harry is the all-time top goalscorer for England. He famously led the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup- winning the tournament's Golden Boot- and captained the squad to back-to-back UEFA European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024. Currently sitting on 67 goals for club and country heading into the 2026 World Cup, the proven big-game player also holds the record for the most knockout-stage goals in World Cup and Euros history combined.

Off the pitch, Harry launched the Harry Kane Foundation in 2022, where he advocates for mental health awareness through various charitable initiatives and partnerships.

About Declan Rice

Declan Rice is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League Champions, Arsenal and is vice captain of the England Men's National Team. He is considered one of the best midfielders in the world and has over 70 caps for England.

Before his move to Arsenal, Declan was the captain of West Ham United and helped guide them to their first major trophy, the Europa Conference League, in 43 years.

That summer, he made a British Record transfer fee move to Arsenal. His move has been considered one of the best transfers in recent history. Last month, he helped Arsenal deliver their first Premier League in 22 Years. As well as reaching the Champions League Final and Carabao Cup Final.

Declan has over 300 Premier League appearances and has featured in multiple Premier League and Champions League Team of the Season as well as multiple Ballon D'Or nominations.

With England, Declan has featured in back to back EURO Finals in 2020 2024, as well as being a World Cup quarter finalist.

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