London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Investor Pointe launches today as a technology and services company built to unify how private markets firms operate. The company unites an AI-enabled platform, a specialist services team, and a portfolio of tailored solutions to support private markets firms throughout the entire investor lifecycle, from fund design and fundraising through to investor servicing, reporting, and data optimisation. Scott Hofmann, an experienced executive at the intersection of technology and financial services, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company.

The launch comes as private markets firms face increasing complexity across fundraising, servicing, and reporting, while investors demand transparency, real-time reporting, and a digital-first experience similar to that of public markets. Investor Pointe replaces a disconnected set of legacy solutions and systems with a single, unified operating model that integrates AI-enabled technology, specialist services, and deep operational expertise in one architecture.

"Investor Pointe was created to replace the fragmented operating model that most private markets firms still depend on. As managers, advisors, and their supporting firms face rising complexity at every stage of the lifecycle, technology alone is no longer sufficient. They need a partner with a platform, specialists, and integrated solutions to manage the entire lifecycle as a unified process. That is what Investor Pointe was built to deliver," said Scott Hofmann, CEO, Investor Pointe.

Investor Pointe combines the operational experience of Bite Investments and Untap, two industry players that have managed private markets at scale for over a decade, with modern AI capabilities built for this market. Its leadership team has built and managed platforms at every stage of the lifecycle, bringing proven operational expertise and the capacity to execute at scale.

"Most firms today are running fund administration, investor portals, distribution, and reporting on four different systems and three different vendors. We've built one. That's the difference, and it changes what a manager can actually do across the lifecycle," said Hofmann.

Investor Pointe offers a portfolio of tailored solutions, each combining the right platform modules and specialist services for a specific business challenge:

Fund Design and Management: fund structures, jurisdictions, and economics, configured for rapid product launches Fundraising and Digital Onboarding: digital marketplaces, subscription workflows, and integrated KYC/AML for investors and jurisdictions Distribution Enablement: curated access, AI-assisted matching, and engagement insights across channels Investor Engagement: branded servicing, communications, and reporting with one portal for every investor touchpoint Portfolio Management: asset, fund, and investor performance tracking with ongoing, connected reporting AI-Driven Intelligence and Analytics: AI models, reporting engine, and analytics across investor, fund, and portfolio data Agentic Data Optimisation: a unified data layer that combines structured and unstructured sources into a single, model-ready foundation

Each solution can be run entirely by client teams, fully managed by Investor Pointe specialists, or anywhere in between, adjusted to fit client size, team capability, and operational model.

Investor Pointe will announce further leadership appointments, product milestones, and partnerships in the upcoming months.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

Media briefings and demonstrations are available on request.

About Investor Pointe: Investor Pointe is a technology and services company built to unify how private markets firms operate, combining an integrated platform, specialist services, and tailored solutions across the full lifecycle, from fund design and distribution to investor servicing and data optimisation. Investor Pointe serves investment managers, wealth managers, fund administrators, family offices, and placement agents, helping them design the right products, reach the right channels, engage the right investors, and service their operations as one connected motion. With offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Bogotá, Investor Pointe is built for institutional scale and the next generation of private markets capital. For more information, visit www.investorpointe.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301065

Source: Investor Pointe