Sucden Financial Limited: Sucden Financial Reports Positive 2025 Financial Results

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. Revenues and net assets increased during the year, reflecting continued business growth. Profitability was lower than in 2024, primarily due to the impact of declining interest rates and continued investment in technological capabilities.

Key highlights



2025 (£m) 2024 (£m) Percentage change Net revenue 88.1 85.2 3.4 Profit before taxation 29.7 36.7 (19.1) Total net assets 187.8 181.1 3.7

"We delivered a strong underlying performance across the business in 2025. Increased revenues reflect the breadth of our diversified offering and our effective risk management process, which enabled us to successfully navigate volatile markets. We continue to invest in and grow our business, creating new opportunities for our clients to benefit from rapidly changing market dynamics."

- Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial

x.com/SucdenFinancial

sucdenfinancial.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508678/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

Contact:

press@sucfin.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-reports-positive-2025-financial-results-302798184.html