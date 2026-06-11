Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:07
0,483 Euro
+1,26 % +0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4750,49916:35
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 16:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Registration of Treasury Shares

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement made on 28 May 2026 at 15:35 EEST regarding the issue of treasury shares to the Company, unless the context provides otherwise.

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies, as announced on 28 May 2026, issued 21,469,427 treasury shares to the Company itself without consideration to further prepare for any future conversions of the First and Second Tranche of Bonds.

In total, 21,469,427 new Treasury Shares in the Company have on 8 June 2026 been registered in the Finnish Trade Register. The treasury shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company. Following the registration of new Shares, the aggregate number of ordinary shares in the Company is 227,881,315 and of these shares, the Company holds 25,000,000 shares in treasury. The shares held in treasury by the Company do not confer a right to dividends or other shareholder rights.

The treasury shares will be listed on First North on 12 June 2026 and on AIM on or around 17 June 2026.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-registration-of-treasury-shares-1176018

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.