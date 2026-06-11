Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Registration of Treasury Shares

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement made on 28 May 2026 at 15:35 EEST regarding the issue of treasury shares to the Company, unless the context provides otherwise.

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies, as announced on 28 May 2026, issued 21,469,427 treasury shares to the Company itself without consideration to further prepare for any future conversions of the First and Second Tranche of Bonds.

In total, 21,469,427 new Treasury Shares in the Company have on 8 June 2026 been registered in the Finnish Trade Register. The treasury shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company. Following the registration of new Shares, the aggregate number of ordinary shares in the Company is 227,881,315 and of these shares, the Company holds 25,000,000 shares in treasury. The shares held in treasury by the Company do not confer a right to dividends or other shareholder rights.

The treasury shares will be listed on First North on 12 June 2026 and on AIM on or around 17 June 2026.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo +1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-registration-of-treasury-shares-1176018