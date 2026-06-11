Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market worth $1.62 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.14 billion in 2026 to USD 1.62 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.14 billion

USD 1.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.62 billion

USD 1.62 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.2%

Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market Trends & Insights:

The conventional pharmaceutical inspection machine is estimated to lead the market, accounting for a share of 93.0% in 2026.

Fully automated machines are expected to record a higher CAGR during forecast period.

Ampoules & vials are projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

India is set to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

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Global pharmaceutical production is increasing significantly due to rising healthcare needs, aging populations, chronic disease prevalence, and expanding access to medicines. Growth in generic drugs, over-the-counter products, vaccines, and specialty therapeutics has substantially increased manufacturing volumes. As production output expands, manufacturers require efficient systems capable of inspecting large quantities of products without compromising quality. Manual inspection processes become difficult, time-consuming, and less reliable at high production scales. Pharmaceutical inspection machines support large-scale operations by providing rapid and consistent quality checks, reducing bottlenecks, minimizing product defects, and ensuring that increasing production demands are met while maintaining regulatory and quality standards.

Inspection systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical inspection machines market by component in 2025.

The widespread adoption of inspection systems across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities significantly contributes to their leading market share. Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly prioritize automated quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and production efficiency, driving demand for advanced inspection systems over standalone software solutions. Inspection systems integrated with machine vision, AI-powered analytics, X-ray technologies, checkweighers, sensors, and robotics enable high-speed and precise detection of defects, contamination, fill-level inconsistencies, and packaging errors. These systems are extensively deployed for inspecting vials, syringes, ampoules, cartridges, and various packaging formats with greater speed and accuracy than traditional methods. Additionally, continuing production of injectable drugs, biologics, and complex pharmaceutical formulations continues to accelerate demand for sophisticated inspection systems capable of ensuring product integrity, minimizing recalls, and maintaining stringent quality standards.

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Pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical inspection machines market by end user in 2025.

The dominant share of pharmaceutical companies is driven by their extensive adoption of inspection machines to maintain product quality, ensure regulatory compliance, and support high-volume manufacturing operations. Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly rely on automated inspection systems equipped with AI, machine vision, X-ray technologies, and advanced sensors to detect defects and ensure product integrity across vials, syringes, ampoules, cartridges, and packaging formats. Rising production of biologics, injectables, and specialty drugs, along with stringent quality requirements from regulatory authorities, continues to increase demand for advanced inspection solutions. Furthermore, growing investments in smart manufacturing and process automation have strengthened the adoption of pharmaceutical inspection machines among pharmaceutical companies, supporting their leading market position.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical inspection machines market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion in pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which collectively contribute a substantial share of global pharmaceutical production. The region is experiencing increasing demand for generic drugs, biologics, vaccines, and injectable products, creating strong demand for advanced pharmaceutical inspection technologies. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and expanding pharmaceutical infrastructure are supporting the modernization of manufacturing facilities. Governments and regulatory agencies are increasingly emphasizing quality standards, product safety, and compliance with international manufacturing regulations. Growing investments in automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are further accelerating the deployment of advanced inspection systems. As pharmaceutical manufacturers expand production capacity and strengthen quality assurance practices, demand for inspection machines continues to rise. This continuously expanding manufacturing ecosystem serves as a major factor supporting the region's high CAGR during the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market:

The Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market include Körber AG (Germany), Mettler Toledo (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), Stevanato Group (Italy), Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy), Optel Group (Canada), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Jekson Vision (India), ACG (India), Brevetti CEA S.p.A. (Italy), Roquette Frères (France), Toflon Life Science (China), Prodieco (Ireland), WIPOTEC GmbH (Germany), and CMP Pharma S.R.L. (Italy).

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