UK Financial Ltd Announces LTNS 1 on CATEX Exchange With Verified ERC-3643 Security Token Infrastructure, Maya Preferred PRA Ecosystem Integration, Etherscan Verification and Finalizing CoinMarketCap Filing Milestone

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / UK Financial Ltd, creator of The Maya Preferred Project and Maya Preferred PRA, today announced LTNS 1 on CATEX Exchange as part of the continued expansion of the Maya Preferred PRA ecosystem and the company's broader real-world asset tokenization strategy.

The announcement follows the recent update of Maya Preferred PRA and comes as UK Financial Ltd finalizes its CoinMarketCap filing milestone connected to the company's long-standing digital asset history, project documentation, token structure, and public reporting efforts.

LTNS 1 is being introduced as one of the most advanced ERC-3643 security token infrastructures developed by UK Financial Ltd to date. The LTNS 1 framework was designed to demonstrate how compliance-focused security token architecture, blockchain-recorded asset documentation, and public Etherscan verification can operate together inside the Maya Preferred PRA ecosystem.

The LTNS 1 complete package consists of 11 blockchain components:

One main LTNS 1 contract

Five verified compliance registries

Five blockchain proof-of-asset deployments

The LTNS 1 Main Contract Address is: 0x6A10C44B1878d1594A9191BC677a4282941CC7C1

Etherscan Link: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6A10C44B1878d1594A9191BC677a4282941CC7C1

The five compliance registry components connected to LTNS 1 include:

1: ClaimTopicsRegistry

Address: 0x8b498f66c05c3b8009cd5f621d2a2e6376d0f5ef

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x81ef99103a2f5c9cc937faeccb1df5255859e648cdc2b494c0fe0c51c4fd08a3

Add Claim Topic Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x21d6423fa3f5c4216b98984ea2aac07785d30de2c3f7e239987ef7110d016150

2: TrustedIssuersRegistry

Address: 0xfeb3ba023922ff29782c48f64ba87d46ae063d43

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xbe06de4c187aac1e28bca281ac5b3d3433053849558b363a4fb7c184a95a398c

Trusted Issuer Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x9c64db557b65d131d978fa4081aef3efba89fcf894a8b1ed2787342f10a9e4f1

Set Issuer Topic Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x43b2ef32973b675772ebd4737d1c8abfe62f5b50a1804267ceb7da6bee

3: IdentityRegistryStorage

Address: 0x6757914786ee23e3316afa3dc4e04fac78e56279

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xfb8ecf4946e897b682db6dc3f9f28d6656fd4d54c5e572a44bcd781831e41255

4: IdentityRegistry

Address: 0x8da1ccd089115beccb575663aa085ad6ccf692d7

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x0095ce49cb67fcfc7927e9f4b377b4f2153455795cdd1a7cc28a4f6167616847

5: Compliance Contract

Address: 0x80a75ed880b79de3194a6e1f1f149d0379ffe74d

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x5e674d4baaa5f5061e25571465889790fefaf916c4a720f9c64c2ba9bfd8f5e6

In addition to the ERC-3643 compliance framework, UK Financial Ltd also deployed five blockchain proof-of-asset records connected to LTNS 1. These records use Ethereum and IPFS references to create publicly viewable proof-of-asset documentation.

The five blockchain proof-of-asset deployments include:

1: LTNS1 Assignment Addendum

IPFS URI: ipfs://bafkreig7zkl4jtsjbesfx2bno47bbkwstalbjfgx3bizcqwpt34ryfogwi

Hash: 0xff39542c755288aac60ebfa86b1a7f12b8daf90788fbba71ffcf404330f4e896

Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x314c21db2bbcf237c40e7326d03ffcd20ab16163eb1a1828b90b53377fd518bd

2: LTNS1 Master Certificate

IPFS URI: ipfs://bafkreieohxjysfhhcjdjx63axlreu2yzruv4wuddhnioa5kmxrazkue7qa

Hash: 0xc0ea63a94888bd9d7aee94a705476d1aba20b30d258ae2da426d858c5146a322

Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xc12fd92311f742c4b43cc989e890acd7da6825134d0ab58549b98a625674df47

3: Appendix A - 60 Notes LTNS 1

PFS URI: ipfs://bafkreiaalcve7bqyemopagoc2ehwandfnrokya4s7l4juat4ogwpee7ije

Hash: 0x647d540f604101c65a7b48a0b1926128927a09c307b67e8fe6b0bb5d58ad9257

Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x97c25954cc1aabd9af7fe5adbd689aa291b7b06e2b0804925d2a3eefd547382f

4: LTNS1 AssetProof Contract

Contract Address: 0x72C2794a97351e6cccaa1dC8328B6295EeA6363E

Deployment Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x2a644bac830a448c85dd33c9bb778e05310169773f1457852afd39dfd91659d3

5: LTNS1 EmitAllNotes Record

Transaction: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xe960729b0848ddc4e019ac01f9a8ae5a564f4faa69f8ad576e53d28be3ef712f

According to the company's LTNS 1 structure, the asset framework represents 60 long-term notes with a stated maturity value exceeding $1.09 trillion. UK Financial Ltd stated that the purpose of LTNS 1 is to demonstrate a verifiable ERC-3643 security token framework supported by compliance registries, identity infrastructure, blockchain proof-of-asset records, and public Etherscan transparency.

The company emphasized that LTNS 1 is part of the broader Maya Preferred PRA ecosystem and is not being presented as a replacement for Maya Preferred PRA. Maya Preferred PRA remains the flagship Preferred Class asset of The Maya Preferred Project, while LTNS 1 represents an advanced infrastructure and asset-verification component within the company's larger digital asset strategy.

UK Financial Ltd also acknowledged CATEX Exchange for its long-standing relationship with The Maya Preferred Project and its continued role in supporting the company's digital asset expansion. The company believes the LTNS 1 listing alone should bring significant recognition to CATEX Exchange, given the scale of the asset structure, the 11-contract ERC-3643 framework, the Etherscan-verifiable compliance infrastructure, and the stated maturity value exceeding $1.09 trillion. In the company's opinion, hosting an asset framework of this size and sophistication should strengthen CATEX Exchange's standing within the digital asset exchange industry and highlight its role in supporting next-generation real-world asset tokenization.

The announcement also comes as UK Financial Ltd is finalizing its CoinMarketCap filing milestone for Maya Preferred PRA and the broader Maya Preferred ecosystem. The filing is expected to further document the project's history, token classes, public market presence, blockchain records, corporate disclosures, and ecosystem development dating back to 2018.

The Maya Preferred Project consists of multiple token classes and ecosystem assets, including Maya Preferred PRA as the Preferred Class asset and Maya Preferred Common Class as the Common Class asset. UK Financial Ltd stated that its long-term objective is to continue aligning these assets with greater transparency, public reporting, exchange visibility, and future ERC-3643 security token upgrade pathways.

"This announcement is about showing the world what has been built behind The Maya Preferred Project," the company stated. "LTNS 1 brings together Etherscan verification, ERC-3643 compliance infrastructure, identity-aware registry architecture, blockchain proof-of-asset records, and real-world asset documentation inside the Maya Preferred PRA ecosystem.

UK Financial Ltd stated that LTNS 1 represents a major step in the company's long-term strategy to connect real-world assets, compliance-focused blockchain infrastructure, public verification, exchange access, and future market reporting initiatives.

For more information, visit:

UK Financial Ltd: https://ukfinancialltd.com

Maya Preferred Project: https://mayapreferred.io

LTNS 1 Etherscan Main Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6A10C44B1878d1594A9191BC677a4282941CC7C1

Corporate Assets Wallet: uk-financial-ltd-corporate-assets.eth (0xAF2587b7e09d7816Fc0867Ea3A8B3058bBaAa16F)

Wallet Etherscan Link: https://etherscan.io/address/uk-financial-ltd-corporate-assets.eth

CONTACT:

James Dahlke

UK FINANCIAL LTD

info@ukfinancialltd.com

https://ukfinancialltd.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future filings, token infrastructure, exchange activity, market visibility, and ecosystem development. These statements are based on current plans and expectations and are subject to change. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy any token, security, or financial instrument.

SOURCE: UK Financial Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/uk-financial-ltd-announces-ltns-1-on-catex-exchange-with-verified-erc-1175905