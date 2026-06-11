Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi's Direct Investment Model Adds Opportunities for Private Investing

Investor appetite for exposure to private markets shows no signs of waning. As closed-end funds, retirement trusts, and special purpose vehicles grow in popularity, direct issuer access may offer the ideal option for personal investing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / EquiDeFi launched its private investing platform in 2025, enabling companies to directly reach large audiences of investors. As many private companies now remain private for years, avenues to expand retail access to pre-IPO investment opportunities have grown in popularity, though the cost structures and approaches vary significantly.

EquiDeFi distinguishes itself by emphasizing direct-to cap-table investing where an investor can build their own personal portfolio, rather than costly manager-selected portfolios. In a closed-end fund structure, by comparison, investors rely on asset managers to select private companies, often after valuations have already appreciated. A case in point is the widely reported trillion-dollar valuations for space and AI companies. EquiDeFi's model instead allows issuers to offer securities directly to investors via web or mobile through a comprehensive software-driven solution, giving investors the ability to evaluate opportunities individually rather than through a managed structure. As with any direct private investment, investors should carefully review offering materials and understand risks, including limited liquidity and lack of diversification.

EquiDeFi has created a compliance platform giving companies greater control over capital raising. The company contrasts its approach with closed-end funds, trusts and SPVs that acquire portfolios of private companies managed by asset managers that may impose commissions, annual fees, and performance fees. EquiDeFi's platform is an alternative that enables investors to select private investment opportunities directly and assemble a personal portfolio without these costs.

EquiDeFi is being used by numerous companies that investors can reach at www.equidefi.com and is seeking to expand its footprint. Wherever companies are seeking to raise private capital, investors can connect directly with those investment opportunities. Currently, EquiDeFi's issuer offerings are diverse. A luxury candy and confections company, a newly launched professional fight league, and a digital agency for social media are recent additions.

Since 2025, EquiDeFi has introduced over $1 billion in new private offerings available to investors and is seeking to attract new licensees. Companies that want to launch a private offering are stymied by the myriad rules and regulations governing private capital, but EquiDeFi's value is in providing an easy-to-navigate workflow specifically designed for companies pursuing Regulation D, Regulation S or Regulation A offerings of any size. With a nominal initial license fee, companies receive access to integrated background checks for KYC/KYB compliance, investment funding through Stripe and accreditation certifications with suitability confirmations. EquiDeFi provides a platform for managing private offerings with data tools to fine tune marketing for improved ROI.

Direct investing is a growing trend. When it involves complex compliance, funding, suitability, and documentation requirements, an online and mobile workflow removes the impediments that historically benefited institutional investors.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH, wire and cryptocurrency options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Presentation and distribution of offering materials, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements

Investor onboarding workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, litigation, securities enforcement, media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification and suitability review tools

Automated preparation and execution of investor subscription agreements with integrated digital signatures

Payment rail integrations, including ACH, wire transfer, stablecoin, and cryptocurrency funding options

Marketing data integration to manage marketing spend and effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com.

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.



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Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

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SOURCE: Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equidefis-direct-investment-model-adds-opportunities-for-private-inv-1172301