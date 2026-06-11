Tetra Pak Unveils Next-Level Efficiency, Convenience and Shelf Impact With the New 48 oz Size Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge Carton

DENTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Tetra Pak announces the launch of a new 48 oz (1,420 mL) size in its Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge format for the U.S. and Canada, expanding one of the food and beverage industry's most trusted carton portfolios. Originally designed to meet the accelerated growth needs of the premium dairy segment, this new offering also serves the juice, plant-based and ready-to-drink coffee beverage categories by combining standout shelf presence with enhanced functionality and operational efficiency.

Produced at Tetra Pak's U.S. and Canada headquarters in Denton, Texas, the 48 oz Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge carton features a distinctive sloped top and clean, rectangular face that differentiates brands on the refrigerated shelf while supporting extended product shelf life.

The package features the LightWing 30 tethered cap, a one-step, hinged flip cap that snaps closed for later consumption and stays attached to the carton to help prevent litter through cap loss.

With large, forward-facing panels that fully engage shoppers at the shelf, the carton's height and distinctive shape help brands to command attention while providing ample surface area for creative branding and messaging using solutions such as Tetra Pak Custom Printing.

The carton's base is engineered for supply chain efficiency by optimizing packing, palletization and transport. It's also recyclable and made mainly from renewable materials, including responsibly sourced paperboard from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified forests and other controlled sources.

"The introduction of the 48 oz Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge package meets the evolving needs of both customers and consumers," said Raghu Chakravarthi, vice president of Packaging Portfolio for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Its sleek design stands out on shelves while the improved functionality and efficient logistics of this package, when compared to competing refrigerated formats, make it a strong choice for those seeking premium beverage products."

The Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge 48 oz (1,420 mL) format is now available in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about this new size opportunity in the Tetra Brik Aseptic family, visit www.tetrapak.com/en-us/solutions/packaging/packages/aseptic-packages/tetra-brik-aseptic/Tetra-Brik-Aseptic-1420-Edge.

About Tetra Pak

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfill a purpose: We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapakusa.com.

Media contact

Stephanie Ward

Communications Manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

stephanie.ward@tetrapak.com

940-380-4635

Find more stories and multimedia from Tetra Pak at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tetra-pakr-unveils-next-level-efficiency-convenience-and-shelf-impact-1176020