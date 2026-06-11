Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI and INTEC Group Sign MOU at ILA Berlin

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Today at the ILA Berlin Air Show, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the INTEC Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for INTEC to support the architecture and integration of mission systems, entry into service and logistic support services for GA-ASI's Gambit Series of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). The work is intended to provide sovereign capabilities to meet the growing interest in CCA in Germany.

The MoU was signed by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and INTEC Group CEO Christoph Otten.

GA-ASI's flight-proven Gambit CCA provides a common platform for air-to-air, air-to-ground and electronic warfare missions. Gambit is an uncrewed combat jet optimized for attack roles such as electronic warfare, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD) and stand-off precision strike, making it a versatile option for evolving security needs.

GA-ASI is currently flight testing the YFQ-42A CCA for the U.S. Air Force and was selected by the U.S. Marine Corps for its CCA evaluation program.

"We're excited to work with INTEC. INTEC's experience in mission system architecture and integration will help GA-ASI to ensure that new capabilities for Gambit are produced on time and will be ready to meet the increasing demand for CCA from European nations," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue.

"We are proud to partner with GA-ASI on one of the most important future airpower programs," adds INTEC's CEO Christoph Otten. "By combining GA-ASI's worldclass technology with INTEC's expertise in system integration, sustainment, and operational support, we are committed to delivering tangible value to the German CCA program and strengthening long-term mission readiness."

About INTEC

The INTEC Group combines more than 25 years of expertise in engineering, system integration and logistic support. As a manufacturer-independent and hardware-neutral engineering service provider, the INTEC Group develops holistic solutions that seamlessly combine technology, processes, systems and sovereignty across all domains.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-and-intec-group-sign-mou-at-ila-berlin-1175963

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.