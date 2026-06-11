General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI and INTEC Group Sign MOU at ILA Berlin

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Today at the ILA Berlin Air Show, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the INTEC Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for INTEC to support the architecture and integration of mission systems, entry into service and logistic support services for GA-ASI's Gambit Series of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). The work is intended to provide sovereign capabilities to meet the growing interest in CCA in Germany.

The MoU was signed by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and INTEC Group CEO Christoph Otten.

GA-ASI's flight-proven Gambit CCA provides a common platform for air-to-air, air-to-ground and electronic warfare missions. Gambit is an uncrewed combat jet optimized for attack roles such as electronic warfare, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD) and stand-off precision strike, making it a versatile option for evolving security needs.

GA-ASI is currently flight testing the YFQ-42A CCA for the U.S. Air Force and was selected by the U.S. Marine Corps for its CCA evaluation program.

"We're excited to work with INTEC. INTEC's experience in mission system architecture and integration will help GA-ASI to ensure that new capabilities for Gambit are produced on time and will be ready to meet the increasing demand for CCA from European nations," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue.

"We are proud to partner with GA-ASI on one of the most important future airpower programs," adds INTEC's CEO Christoph Otten. "By combining GA-ASI's worldclass technology with INTEC's expertise in system integration, sustainment, and operational support, we are committed to delivering tangible value to the German CCA program and strengthening long-term mission readiness."

About INTEC

The INTEC Group combines more than 25 years of expertise in engineering, system integration and logistic support. As a manufacturer-independent and hardware-neutral engineering service provider, the INTEC Group develops holistic solutions that seamlessly combine technology, processes, systems and sovereignty across all domains.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

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GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-and-intec-group-sign-mou-at-ila-berlin-1175963