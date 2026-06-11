Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Express Car Wash in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Washes, Membership Specials, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest express car wash in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Now open at 1027 N Spence Ave, the new express car wash brings fast, friendly car care to the local community. The opening marks the company's 23rd location in North Carolina and another step in continued growth.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Goldsboro location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from June 10 to June 21. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"As we continue growing across North Carolina, we're excited to bring the Tidal Wave experience to Goldsboro," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "Goldsboro is a community that values local investment, and we're proud to be part of that through our Giveback Day partnership with the United Way of Wayne County and the jobs we're creating here."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Goldsboro grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to the United Way of Wayne County. Donations received from Giveback Day will help support the United Way of Wayne County's mission to connect community members with programs and referrals to restore health and wellness, education, financial stability, and basic needs.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 320 express wash locations across the United States, including 23 in North Carolina. The company plans to continue expanding its North Carolina footprint, with three additional locations scheduled to open later this year.

Goldsboro, NC Address: 1027 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Nearby Locations: 4468 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 25 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 320 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-express-car-wash-in-goldsboro-north-carolina-1176027