SCS Global Services: COMPLIMENTARY SPANISH WEBINAR: Success in the Certified Wood Products and Pulp Market

Learn More About FSC Chain of Custody Certification with SCS Global Services

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY SPANISH WEBINAR

Success in the Certified Wood Products and Pulp Market: FSC Chain of Custody Certification with SCS Global Services

Monday, June 22, 2026

9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 CDT

REGISTER NOW

Is your organization looking to certify their supply chain? Join our complimentary Spanish webinar to learn everything your organization needs to know about Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification and the benefits of certifying under the Chain of Custody (CoC) standard.

SCS Global Services International Account Manager, Lizbeth Ruiz, and Chain of Custody Technical Specialist, Rafael Ferreiro, with Israel Martinez of BIO PAPPEL will discuss:

What differentiates FSC from other certifications

The importance and value of CoC certification

A roadmap to certification under the FSC CoC standard

And, more

A Q&A portion will follow the broadcast.

REGISTER NOW

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-spanish-webinar-success-in-the-certified-wood-prod-1176028