SCS Global Services: COMPLIMENTARY SPANISH WEBINAR: Success in the Certified Wood Products and Pulp Market

Learn More About FSC Chain of Custody Certification with SCS Global Services
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY SPANISH WEBINAR
Success in the Certified Wood Products and Pulp Market: FSC Chain of Custody Certification with SCS Global Services
Monday, June 22, 2026
9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 CDT
REGISTER NOW
Is your organization looking to certify their supply chain? Join our complimentary Spanish webinar to learn everything your organization needs to know about Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification and the benefits of certifying under the Chain of Custody (CoC) standard.
SCS Global Services International Account Manager, Lizbeth Ruiz, and Chain of Custody Technical Specialist, Rafael Ferreiro, with Israel Martinez of BIO PAPPEL will discuss:
What differentiates FSC from other certifications
The importance and value of CoC certification
A roadmap to certification under the FSC CoC standard
And, more
A Q&A portion will follow the broadcast.
REGISTER NOW
Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: SCS Global Services
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-spanish-webinar-success-in-the-certified-wood-prod-1176028