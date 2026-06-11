Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Odience, an Estonia-based performance influencer marketing platform, announced that it has paid more than $2.8 million to creators across nearly 2,000 completed campaigns worldwide, marking a milestone for the company's conversion-based approach to creator partnerships.

Odience

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The company said the milestone reflects increasing demand from brands and creators for influencer marketing models tied to measurable outcomes, including tracked clicks, leads, sales, and other verified campaign actions.

Based in Tallinn, Estonia, Odience is part of the country's growing technology sector. The company said its latest milestone shows how technology platforms built in smaller European markets can support creator campaigns at a global scale.

Odience supports performance-based campaign models including CPA, revenue share, and hybrid payout structures. These models have been used across the nearly 2,000 campaigns included in the company's latest payout milestone.

"Reaching more than $2.8 million in creator payouts shows that performance-based partnerships can create meaningful opportunities for creators," said Marii-Heleen Penu, Influencer Marketing Manager at Odience. "Many creators rely on short-term brand deals, which can make it difficult to build predictable success. Long-term partnerships can change that when creators are compensated for measurable results."

Odience said the milestone comes as brands continue to increase investment in influencer partnerships while placing greater emphasis on measurable success from creator campaigns. Odience said its platform is designed to address that shift by connecting creator compensation directly to verified campaign performance.

"The creator-brand relationship has become increasingly focused on measurable outcomes," said Valeri Pevnitski, Brand Partnerships Specialist at Odience. "Many brands still approach influencer marketing through CPC or CPM-style metrics. Influencer marketing includes brand awareness, trust, community engagement, and direct communication with target audiences. Performance data helps make those partnerships more transparent for both sides."

Odience is available worldwide for creators through its self-serve platform. Brand partnerships are available by request.

About Odience

Odience is an Estonian technology company operating a performance-based influencer marketing platform that connects creators and brands through tracked, measurable campaigns. The platform enables creators to build success on verified actions, including clicks, leads, and sales, while providing brands with transparent campaign performance data. Odience has facilitated nearly 2,000 campaigns globally and paid more than $2.8 million to creators through its platform.

For more information, visit https://odience.io/

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Source: PRNews OU