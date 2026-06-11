Acenta Group AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Acenta Group AB

Today, June 11, 2026, the Annual General Meeting was held in Acenta Group AB. Below is a summary of the decisions that were made. All decisions were made with the required majority.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet. The AGM further resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability.

Disposition of earnings

The AGM resolved to dispose of the company's results in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2024-10-01 - 2025-12-31.

Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved that Board remuneration shall amount to a total of SEK 400,000, allocated as SEK 200,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 100,000 each to the other Board members. Work beyond ordinary Board duties may be invoiced on market terms. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices and customary billing standards.

Election of Board members and auditor

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of three ordinary Board members. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that one auditor without deputy auditor shall be appointed.

Re-election was resolved of Board members Håkan Johansson, Håkan Tollefsen and Magnus Waller. Håkan Johansson was re-elected Chair of the Board.

The AGM further resolved re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with the intention that Johan Engstam remains auditor in charge.

Resolution regarding adoption of guidelines for the nomination committee

The AGM resolved that the nomination committee's work ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2027 shall be conducted in accordance with the following principles:

The Chair of the Board shall, based on the ownership structure of the company as of September 30, 2026, convene a nomination committee consisting of one representative from each of the three largest shareholders in the company together with the Chair of the Board.

If any of the three largest shareholders declines its right to appoint a member to the nomination committee, the right shall pass to the shareholder who, after these three shareholders, holds the largest shareholding in the company.

If any shareholder that has appointed a member to the nomination committee disposes of a non-negligible part of its shareholding during the nomination committee's term of office or otherwise ceases to be a major shareholder entitled to appoint a member to the nomination committee, the member appointed by such shareholder shall resign from the nomination committee. Such member shall, if the nomination committee deems appropriate, be replaced by a member appointed by the shareholder who has instead become one of the three largest shareholders in the company.

If a member no longer represents the shareholder that appointed him or her, or otherwise leaves the nomination committee before its work is completed, the shareholder shall be given the opportunity to appoint a new member to the nomination committee.

The nomination committee shall perform the duties assigned to the nomination committee under the Swedish Corporate Governance Code.

No remuneration is to be paid to the members of the nomination committee. However, reimbursement for incurred expenses shall be paid.

Resolution regarding amendment of the articles of association

The AGM resolved to amend the articles of association as follows.

Current wording Adopted wording § 4 Share capital and number of shares The share capital shall amount to not less than SEK 2,200,000 and not more than SEK 8,800,000. The number of shares shall be not less than 3,800,000 and not more than 15,200,000. § 4 Share capital and number of shares The share capital shall amount to not less than SEK 5,000,000 and not more than SEK 20,000,000. The number of shares shall be not less than 8,000,000 and not more than 32,000,000.

The CEO, or the person appointed by the Board of Directors, shall be authorized to make such minor adjustments to the resolution as may be required in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issuances (item 13)

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares and/or warrants and/or convertible instruments against cash payment and/or with provisions regarding contribution in kind or set-off or otherwise with conditions, and to thereby be able to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights.

The issuances shall be made at a market-based subscription price determined by the Board in consultation with any financial advisors to the company, taking into account any market-based issue discount where applicable.

The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that may be subscribed for by virtue of warrants for subscription of new shares, and the number of shares to which convertibles may entitle conversion shall in total amount to such number that, at the time of the issue resolution, falls within the limits of the articles of association regarding number of shares and share capital.

The purpose of the authorization and the reason for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that issuances shall be possible for financing the company's operations, reducing indebtedness, commercialization and development of the company's products and markets and/or acquisitions of operations, companies or parts of companies, and/or to enable a broadening of the ownership base of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.