HWAL Inc.: Space Blue Invites NASA credited Hidden Pioneers to Countdown 250 Ball in Celebration of Shared Synergy in Space, Culture, Music, and American Heroes.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Space Blue , the pioneering organization behind the historic Lunaprise lunar time capsule and Lunar Records archive, a HWAL and SI Blue company, that landed on the Moon (Launched atop SpaceX in IM-1 mission) is proud to invite NASA credited Hidden Pioneers founder and 82nd Army Airborne veteran Bill Montgomery to participate in a landmark immersive exhibit at the Countdown 250 Ball on July 3, 2026, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The invitation stems from deep synergy between the two organizations. Founders in the space, culture, music, and art communities are former veterans with a long-standing dedication to supporting veterans causes and in this case supports the veteran cause in the 250th countdown black tie event held as the official ball of America uniting Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, a veterans group dealing with addressing the tragedy of homeless veterans.

Hidden Pioneers, led by Bill Montgomery - a relative carrying on the extraordinary mission and legacy of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson - brings a focus on education with dozens of NASA collaborations for education and inspiration and fundraising activations.

Titled Space Blue at Countdown 250 | Lunaprise Lunar Museum & Immersive Experiences , the collaborative exhibit will celebrate American history, space exploration, art, innovation, and discovery in alignment with America's 250th anniversary in concert with Freedom 250 , the non-partisan group leading the 250th Celebrations in Washington, D.C where Space Blue and Hidden Pioneers also participate.

Guests will experience the Lunaprise Lunar Museum, lifelike interactive holograms, certified lunar art collectibles, and hands-on activations that make history come alive.

Featured Artists, Contributors, and Exhibits Include:

The Declaration Of Independence Lunar Edition Sent To The Moon

Apollo Moon Mission History in

The Lunaprise: First art, film, music museum on the moon.

Lunar Records - Showcasing American legendary music icons including Elvis, James Brown, Miley Cyrus, Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash, and Aretha Franklin; all who have recorded patriotic songs.

Roger Sichel / Maxiarts - Presenting American and Woodstock iconic photographer with Art and USA Tribute works.

Scott Page (Pink Floyd) - Contributing artistic elements tied to his art sent to the moon

Isauro Mercado III - before him 1 photo was on the moon, his 2777 images now on the moon set a space record.

Alejandro Glatt. Louvre' recognized lunar artist.

Brayden Bugazzi. A collaboration of Andy Warhol's lost negatives and other celebrity art (Prince, Michael Jackson, Elvis)

Jack Sacco -The award-winning author of the Amazon #1 bestselling book "Where the Birds Never Sing" and the composer of "The Victorious," a symphonic tribute to America's Greatest Generation. www.JackSacco.com

The Countdown 250 Experience Space Blue curates is an interactive hologram exhibits featuring Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and John F. Kennedy, American leader Martin Luther King Jr., an interactive Apollo to Artemis mission exhibit, and tributes to America's greatest athletes and music artists.

Bill Montgomery / Hidden Pioneers - Delivering a special NASA-inspired interactive action exhibit dedicated to STEM and education, shining a light on hidden pioneers in space and science while inspiring the next generation. His exhibit will offer raffles of the official collectible Mattel made doll of his cousin Kathleen Johnson, and 250 inspired collectibles, all to raise money for Operation Hope.

In a remarkable synchronicity, past All-American Heroes Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Buzz Aldrin - lunar module pilot on Apollo 11 and one of the first humans to walk on the Moon.

This collaboration between Space Blue's lunar achievements and Hidden Pioneers' dedication to honoring figures like NASA honored history maker Katherine Johnson powerfully echoes the trailblazing spirit of American innovation.

"Space Blue made history by sending art and culture, and a lunar copy of the Declaration of Independence to the Moon. We are thrilled to invite Hidden Pioneers and Bill Montgomery - continuing NASA " Hidden figure" Katherine Johnson's legacy - to join us at the Countdown 250 Ball," said Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue, "Our shared synergy as organizations rooted in veteran service, space exploration, music, and the arts allows us to unite in educating youth about American sacrifices and inspiring future leaders. Through immersive art, holograms, lunar collectibles, and powerful STEM experiences, guests won't just learn about history - they'll live it and be motivated to become the next generation of pioneers."

The Countdown 250 Ball is a premier patriotic gala featuring live entertainment, multiple ballrooms, open bar, the All-American Heroes Lifetime Achievement Awards, and a signature midnight countdown. The Space Blue and Hidden Pioneers collaboration adds a unique, educational, and culturally rich dimension to the event.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026 (evening into July 4)

Venue: Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C.

Tickets & Information: Visit countdown250.allamericanball.com or the dedicated Space Blue page at https://countdown250.allamericanball.com/space-blue/

About Operation Renewed Hope,:

https://www.OperationRenewedHopeFoundation.org

About Hidden Pioneers

Hidden Pioneers celebrates the overlooked trailblazers in STEM, space, and American innovation, inspiring future generations through education and interactive experiences. Led by Bill Montgomery, the organization continues the legacy of icons like Katherine Johnson.

About Space Blue

Space Blue is a pioneering creative and experiential company dedicated to the intersection of art, space exploration, technology, and cultural storytelling. Through projects like the Lunaprise lunar time capsule, Space Blue preserves and shares humanity's greatest achievements for future generations. Learn more at www.spaceblue.club .

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL Inc . (OTCID:HWAL), is a multinational holding company driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, LLC, HWAL curates' iconic cultural legacies, including partnering with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For media inquiries, interview opportunities with Space Blue, or Bill Montgomery/Hidden Pioneers or high-resolution images, contact:

Media@spaceblue.club

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/space-blue-invites-nasa-credited-hidden-pioneers-to-countdown-250-ball-in-celebr-1175946