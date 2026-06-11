Antea Group Welcomes Jason Ruf as Consultant Supporting 3D Visualization and Conceptual Site Model Development

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Antea Group USA is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Ruf as a Consultant supporting the firm's Environmental Remediation practice through advanced 3-Dimensional Visualization and Analysis (3DVA), Conceptual Site Model (CSM) development, Environmental Sequence Stratigraphy (ESS), and the integration and interpretation of High-Resolution Site Characterization (HRSC) data to support data-driven decisions.

Jason brings more than 27 years of experience integrating environmental data, geologic understanding, and advanced visualization tools to support site characterization and remediation projects. Throughout his career, he has helped clients and project teams transform complex subsurface data into clear, defensible insights that support confident decision-making and more effective remediation strategies.

Jason has applied advanced visualization and HRSC approaches at hundreds of sites worldwide, including brownfield, industrial, manufacturing, Superfund, UST, ISRA, RCRA, DOE, and municipal projects. His work focuses on integrating historic site information, high-density subsurface data, and geologic frameworks to develop robust CSMs that reduce uncertainty and improve investigation and remediation outcomes.

He has extensive experience developing 3D CSMs for complex environmental projects involving PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and other contaminants. A significant focus of Jason's work involves applying ESS as deposition-system based geologic modeling and integration of high-resolution datasets, that helps project teams identify preferential migration pathways and contaminant storage zones that are often overlooked using traditional geologic models. These approaches provide a stronger framework for supporting remedial design, site closure strategies, emergency response investigations, and long-term site management programs.

In addition to his technical work, Jason is a recognized industry leader in 3D visualization and data management. He has authored numerous publications and presented at national conferences, industry workshops, and regulatory training programs on topics including conceptual site model development, data visualization, environmental databases, as well as high-resolution site characterization.

In his role at Antea Group, Jason will focus on expanding the firm's portfolio of 3D Visualization and Analysis services while advancing the effective use, interpretation, and integration of High-Resolution Site Characterization (HRSC) data to help streamline the achievement of site objectives. His work will support the development of robust Conceptual Site Models that improve understanding of complex subsurface conditions, refine site characterization efforts, reduce uncertainty, and support more informed, data-driven remedial decisions throughout the remediation process.

"I'm excited to join Antea Group and contribute to the continued growth of our 3D Visualization and Conceptual Site Model development capabilities," said Jason Ruf. "The environmental industry continues to generate increasingly large and complex datasets. By integrating advanced visualization, Environmental Sequence Stratigraphy, and High-Resolution Site Characterization data into comprehensive Conceptual Site Models, we can help clients transform information into data-driven decisions that improve long-term project outcomes."

"We are excited to welcome Jason to Antea Group," said Ben Rieger, Senior Operations Leader for Environmental Remediation. "His depth of experience and unique ability to translate complex technical data into practical insights will be a tremendous asset to our clients and will support them in better environmental decision-making and project outcomes."

Jason's primary areas of expertise include:

3D Visualization and Analysis (3DVA)

Conceptual Site Model (CSM) Development

High-Resolution Site Characterization (HRSC)

Environmental data management and interpretation

PFAS and emerging contaminant investigations

Groundwater and subsurface characterization

Site assessment, remediation, and closure strategies

His leadership and depth of knowledge across these specialties will help drive continued innovation within Antea Group's Environmental Remediation practice, enhancing the firm's ability to translate complex environmental data into actionable insights for clients.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-welcomes-jason-ruf-as-consultant-supporting-3d-visua-1176030