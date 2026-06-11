Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues New Resource Paper on EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

A Practical Guide for Companies Navigating Compliance with EU-Wide Packaging Legislation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a new resource paper providing a practical guide to navigating the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The resource paper, available here, explains the structure of the new packaging mandate and outlines the design, documentation, and labeling obligations companies will face when placing packaging on the EU market. Some of these obligations begin to take effect in August 2026.

"The PPWR represents a fundamental shift in how the EU governs packaging-from a fragmented, directive-based system to a single, directly applicable regulation with binding requirements on recyclability, recycled content, and conformity documentation," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at Governance & Accountability Institute. "With key obligations taking effect now, it is essential for companies to understand which requirements apply to them, how their packaging measures up against new design standards, and what documentation they must have in place."

G&A's new resource paper includes clear, actionable insights into PPWR compliance, including:

Key packaging design requirements covering recyclability, minimum recycled content, packaging minimization, and restrictions on substances including PFAS in food contact packaging.

Important timelines under the phased implementation schedule, including the August 2026 registration, conformity assessment, and PFAS restriction deadlines; the 2028 labeling requirements; and the 2030 recyclability and reuse mandates.

Documentation obligations, including conformity assessments, technical documentation, and EU Declarations of Conformity that must be retained for ten years.

Which economic operators are subject to obligations under the PPWR, including manufacturers, importers, brand owners, distributors, and retailers, and what those obligations entail.

Coppola added, "G&A is available to help companies identify their packaging exposure, assess their portfolios against PPWR requirements, conduct conformity assessments, prepare technical documentation and Declarations of Conformity, and develop strategies to manage costs while maintaining access to the EU market."

Download this latest G&A resource here.

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York-based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations. Backed by rigorous disclosure research and one of the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking databases, we deliver insight that strengthens transparency, enhances competitiveness, and drives measurable return on investment.

More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

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Louis D. Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14 Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com

G&A Institute's New Resource Paper on EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

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SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-issues-new-resource-paper-on-eus-packaging-and-p-1176032