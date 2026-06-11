The Garret Group Announces Grand Opening of Sports & Rec. in West Palm Beach

Popular New York hospitality concept brings a new era of elevated sports viewing to Nora District, one of Florida's fastest-growing lifestyle destinations

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / The Garret Group, the hospitality team behind acclaimed concepts including The Garret, Bandits, Borrachito, and Rocco's Sports & Rec., today announced the grand opening of Sports & Rec. in West Palm Beach's rapidly growing Nora District.

Following the success of its New York flagship and recent Boston debut, Sports & Rec. arrives in South Florida with a fresh take on the modern sports bar-one that blends premium hospitality, chef-driven dining, and social energy with the excitement of live sports. Designed for both devoted fans and casual spectators alike, the approximately 4,700-square-foot venue reimagines game day as an experience, pairing elevated takes on nostalgic stadium favorites with craft cocktails, dynamic communal spaces, and state-of-the-art viewing technology.

More than a place to watch the game, Sports & Rec. was created as a neighborhood gathering place where sports, culture, and community naturally intersect. Whether guests are posting up for a championship matchup, meeting friends for happy hour, or spending an afternoon in the heart of Nora District, the concept delivers the energy of a sports bar through the lens of modern hospitality.

The West Palm Beach opening marks a significant milestone for The Garret Group as it expands beyond its Northeast roots into one of the country's most dynamic growth markets. The team identified West Palm Beach-and Nora District in particular-as a natural fit for the brand, drawn by the area's rapid evolution into a hub for dining, culture, and lifestyle.

"West Palm Beach is experiencing an incredible moment right now," explained Sports & Rec. Co-Founders Adam Fulton and Gavin Moseley. "As the city continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to introduce a concept that brings people together around sports while delivering the level of hospitality, food, and atmosphere that today's guests expect. Sports & Rec. is designed to be a place people return to whether there's a big game on or not."

Situated within Nora District, the highly anticipated mixed-use destination redefining downtown West Palm Beach, Sports & Rec. joins a curated collection of hospitality, retail, wellness, and cultural concepts that are helping shape the city's next chapter.

The Space & Design

Designed as a destination for both game-day gatherings and everyday socializing, Sports & Rec. seamlessly blends elevated hospitality with the excitement of live sports. The venue features 27 televisions, anchored by a central jumbotron-style display that creates an immersive viewing experience while fostering a communal atmosphere for major sporting events. Accommodating up to 150 guests, the space includes both indoor dining areas and a covered outdoor patio designed for year-round enjoyment.

Building upon the design language established at the brand's New York flagship and newly opened Boston location, the West Palm Beach outpost introduces a distinctly South Florida perspective. Creative direction was led by Adam Fulton in collaboration with Yakka Studios, longtime design partners across several of The Garret Group's hospitality concepts.

The design balances country club-inspired sophistication with the nostalgia and energy of classic sports culture. Warm wood tones, rattan detailing, brass finishes, custom furnishings, and rich reeded glass accents create an inviting environment that embraces West Palm Beach's indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Throughout the space, thoughtful design moments pay homage to iconic sporting traditions, including custom baseball glove lounge chairs, built-in backgammon and chess tables, traditional millwork, a clay tennis court-inspired patio, and vintage director's chairs.

A curated collection of sports memorabilia and artwork further reinforces the concept's connection to the culture of sport. Highlights include archival The New Yorker covers, historic sporting imagery, and commissioned works by artist Felipe Janków that celebrate legendary athletes, including golf icon Jack Nicklaus, affectionately known as "The Golden Bear." Together, these elements create a space that feels both deeply rooted in athletic history and uniquely connected to Florida's rich sporting heritage.

The Menu

The culinary program at Sports & Rec. has been thoughtfully updated to reflect its new South Florida home. While signature comfort foods found at other outposts will be offered, the new menu leans upon coastal influences, featuring a broader selection of seafood-driven cuisine and lighter fare. The result is a menu that feels tied to the local market while maintaining the playful, approachable spirit of the original concept.

Beyond sports programming, Sports & Rec. will feature recurring hospitality-driven experiences including local and international DJs, happy hour menus, special events, and a social calendar designed to foster community and connection. Developed as a walkable district that blends dining, wellness, retail, culture, and nightlife, the Nora District has quickly become a focal point of West Palm Beach's rapid development. Current tenants include Sunday Motor Co., Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Le Labo, Warby Parker, Celis Juice Bar, ZenHippo, IGK Salon, and [solidcore], with additional hospitality, retail, and wellness concepts continuing to join the neighborhood.

Learn more about Sports & Rec here and follow @sportsandrec.pb . Sports & Rec is located at 1035 N Railroad Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

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ABOUT THE GARRET GROUP:

Founded in 2014, by Adam Fulton and Gavin Moseley, The Garret Group is a New York City-based hospitality group. For almost a decade, The Garret Group has led New York City's bar scene with sophisticated, cleverly executed concepts, each displaying a strong sense of identity and the team's distinctive, artful brand of hospitality. With design-forward but unpretentious spaces and eclectic food and drink options, from beer and shot combos with house nachos, to world class cocktails with steak au poivre and everything in between, The Garret Group properties provide a warm and welcoming home away from home, no matter what you're drinking. Learn the latest from The Garret Group at www.TheGarretGroup.com

Media Contact:

SEQUEL, Inc.

sportsandrec@sequel-inc.com

About the Nora District

The Nora District is a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood in Downtown West Palm Beach, developed by NDT Development , Place Projects , and Wheelock Street Capital . Named after North Railroad Avenue, Nora transforms a collection of century-old warehouses into a dynamic destination with over 100,000 square feet of retail - blending food and beverage, boutique fitness and wellness, lifestyle retail, and more than 55,000 square feet of second-floor creative office space. In late 2026, The Nora Hotel, a 201-key boutique hotel developed in partnership with BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson, will open within the district. Pastis, the classic New York City Parisian-style brasserie, created by James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr (STARR Restaurants), will be The Nora Hotel's signature restaurant, spanning over 13,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining areas on the ground floor. Future phases will introduce multifamily residences and additional retail and office space, further complementing the neighborhood and supporting West Palm Beach's growing downtown core. For more information, please visit https://norawpb.com/ and follow @norawestpalm .

Media Contacts

Levy Public Relations

norawpb@levypublicrelations.com

Dana Filetti

Nora District, Marketing Director

dana@norawpb.com

SOURCE: Sports & Rec

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-garret-group-announces-grand-opening-of-sports-and-rec.-in-wes-1175903