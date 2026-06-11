Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the annual general and special shareholders meeting ("AGM") will be held on July 30, 2026. The AGM will be conducted, among other matters, to approve the proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO Transaction") with Kinjal Corporation ("Kinjal"), as previously announced in its comprehensive news release dated May 4, 2026, and subsequent news releases dated May 25, 2026, and June 9, 2026.

For clarification, the reference to August 31, 2026 in the Company's news release dated June 10, 2026 represents the outside date by which the AGM must be held. The scheduled AGM date of July 30, 2026 is within this timeframe. The Company will provide further details regarding other matters to be considered by shareholders once available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About International Frontier Resources Corporation

International Frontier Resources Corporation is a Canadian publicly traded oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of energy assets. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I. de C.V., IFR has been advancing petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico.

IFR's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol IFR.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Completion of the RTO Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the RTO Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the RTO Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the RTO Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of IFR should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking information concerning: the RTO Transaction and the shareholders meeting. IFR cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward- looking information reflects IFR's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to IFR and on assumptions IFR believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: assumptions with respect to the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to the RTO Transaction; shareholder approval of the RTO Transaction, and any other required approvals in relation to the same; regulatory approval in relation to the RTO Transaction; financial information and financial statements of Kinjal, being accurate and as disclosed to IFR and its directors and officers; the timing of filing regulatory applications and the expected results thereof; the impact of governmental controls and regulations on IFR's and the Resulting Issuer's operations; the timing of receipt of required approvals and permits from regulatory authorities; and expectations regard prevailing commodity prices, access to premium-priced domestic gas markets, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IFR, and the potential completion of the transactions disclosed in this news release, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals, including TSXV acceptance; the actual results of future operations; difficulties in obtaining financing; risks inherent in oil and natural gas operations; fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas, interest and exchange rates; the risks of the oil and gas industry, such as operational risks and market demand; governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation; actions taken by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; the uncertainty of resource and reserves estimates and reserves life; unanticipated operating events which could reduce production or cause production to be shut-in or delayed; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; encountering unexpected formations or pressures, premature decline of reservoirs and the invasion of water into producing formations; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, as and when required; competition; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in IFR's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although IFR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of IFR as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, IFR expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301080

Source: International Frontier Resources