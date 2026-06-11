Norton Healthcare: Voices From Around Nation Help Shape Norton Children's Future Pediatric Care Campus and Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / One year after announcing plans to build a new pediatric campus and second children's hospital, Norton Children's is advancing the project with input from families, caregivers and clinicians from across the country.

To date, the pediatric health system has collected more than 10,000 survey responses and insights from families and communities spanning 31 states. That feedback will directly impact the campus design and services with the goal of shaping the future of children's healthcare nationally.

"The level of engagement from across the country has been remarkable," said Russell Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare and Norton Children's. "People care deeply about this project, and we appreciate their willingness to share thoughtful, practical feedback. We're taking that input to make decisions about how this campus will serve families regardless of where they are."

Planned on 150 acres in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, the new campus will expand access to specialized pediatric care and serve as a model for how children's hospitals can provide more coordinated, family-centered support. As nationwide demand for pediatric services grows, the campus will increase capacity while positioning Norton Children's as a destination for families seeking advanced treatment.

The project will build on Norton Children's existing network, which serves more than 215,000 patients a year, and grow national reach, strengthening the health system's ability to care for children with complex conditions while keeping families at the center of every decision. Through its affiliation with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Norton Children's integrates clinical expertise, academic research and education to support that level of care.

Several priorities have emerged from the feedback:

Expanded mental health and autism services

More support for families during hospital stays, including family lounges, playrooms and restaurants

Patient rooms with family sleeping areas, refreshments and video games

A welcoming outdoor environment with sensory trails, quiet reflection spaces and playgrounds

Norton Children's will continue its engagement efforts throughout the rest of the year, with additional surveys, listening sessions and outreach events designed to gather input from families and experts nationwide. Fill out the brief survey here.

Planning and early development work is ongoing. Additional updates will be shared as the project moves forward.

About Norton Children's

Norton Children's is a comprehensive pediatric health system that provides high-quality pediatric care across a spectrum of specialties and locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Comprising two hospitals, a medical center, regional outpatient centers, and primary and specialty care physician practices, Norton Children's has an extensive network of highly trained pediatricians, pediatric specialists and support services providing care for children of all ages. As the need for pediatric care has grown in our region, so has the footprint of Norton Children's, with over 600 pediatric providers across more than 170 locations. Our medical facilities currently serve more than 215,000 patients and see nearly 1 million patient visits each year. More information is available at NortonChildrens.com.

Joe Hall

Public Relations Manager

Joe.Hall@nortonhealthcare.org

SOURCE: Norton Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/voices-from-around-nation-help-shape-norton-childrens-future-pediatri-1172994