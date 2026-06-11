Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an urgent, high-stakes conversation with Greg McKenzie, President & CEO of Silver Storm Mining Ltd. As the silver market heats up and investors demand more than just potential, Silver Storm is pushing to restart the fully permitted La Parrilla silver mine complex in Mexico - this quarter. With a historic production record of 34 million silver equivalent ounces under First Majestic from 2006 to 2019, the company is now rehabilitating the mine and plant, having onboarded over 400 people in just eight months. Backed by a strategic offtake partnership with Samsung and a target of 3 million ounces of silver equivalent per year, Silver Storm is also sitting on one of Mexico's largest undeveloped silver-rich resources: San Diego, which once gave the company a $100 million market cap at $26 silver - with silver now triple that price. Discover how Greg and his team are managing rapid operational execution, community relations in Durango State (a 500-year mining region), and an aggressive drill program delivering high-grade results. Is Silver Storm finally ready to deliver? Watch to find out.