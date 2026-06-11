Join Peter Leighton, COO of RE Royalties Ltd., as he reveals the world's first royalty financing model applied to renewable energy. Since pioneering this approach in March 2016, RE Royalties has deployed over $83 million across 135 projects in solar, wind, battery storage, renewable natural gas, hydro, and energy efficiency. With a diversified global portfolio (North America, Mexico, Chile, Southern Asia, Puerto Rico) and an unlevered IRR exceeding 19% since inception, the company is solving the $10-30 million financing gap that traditional banks ignore. Peter explains their 60% average annual revenue growth, 41% repeat client rate, 400,000+ tons of annual carbon offsets, and the operating leverage that allows them to double revenue without increasing SG&A. He also covers their two product structures (long-term royalties and loan-plus-royalty), the strategic review for permanent capital, and why RE Royalties trades on the TSX Venture (RE), OTC (RROYF), and Frankfurt (Y2V). For investors seeking yield, growth, and environmental impact, this is a masterclass in innovative clean energy finance.