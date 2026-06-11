Join Abhinav Singhvi, CFO of Volatus Aerospace Inc., as he reveals how the company operates at the intersection of aviation, autonomy and defense technology. With 28 piloted aircraft and over 100 drones flying across Canada, the US, the UK and South America, Volatus supports 1.7 million km of pipeline inspections annually - providing recurring revenue and real-world validation for its autonomy systems. Discover how the company is moving beyond standalone drone products toward integrated mission systems, fueled by its proprietary V Cortex AI autonomy layer. Learn about the transition from commercial operations to defense, with a $9 million prime contract won in late 2025 and a defense pipeline meaningfully larger than commercial. Abhinav walks you through the Mirabel manufacturing facility, the V100 MALE drone, Sentinel docking stations, the SKYDRA counter-UAS software platform, and the Condor XL heavy-lift drone. With 26% YoY revenue growth to $34M, 32% gross margins, $20M in annual recurring revenue, and a $500M+ commercial sales pipeline - plus 21% insider ownership and no insider sales in six years - this is a deep dive into a fast-evolving aerospace autonomy player. Abhinav also explains why Europe and NATO allies lead defense demand, how Canada's new $70B defense industrial strategy unlocks opportunities, and why Volatus trades at a meaningful discount to peers despite its diversified model.