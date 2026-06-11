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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 18:12 Uhr
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Red Gold from Europe: Imports of EU and Italian canned tomatoes to Qatar continue to grow

Premium quality, health benefits and versatility win over catering professionals and consumers.

NAPLES, Italy, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Gold from Europe promotional campaign, launched in 2025 by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union, which is dedicated to showcasing the quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility of high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy is building on their increasing recognition in Qatar.

In 2025, Qatar's imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached 2.935 tonnes, up from 2.863 tonnes in 2024 (and QAR 14.29 million - €3.669 million), with a total value of approximately QAR 14.89 million (€3.823 million). In 2026, Qatar's imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union are projected to reach QAR 15.62 million (€4.010 million) in value and 3.200 tonnes in volume, while imports from Italy alone are projected to reach 3.150 tonnes in volume and QAR 15.2 million (€3.903 million) in value.

"Consumers and food professionals from Qatar confirm their enthusiasm for Italian and European canned tomatoes," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "From professional kitchens to everyday home cooking, canned tomatoes from Europe continue to inspire a wide range of dishes thanks to their premium quality, rich taste and natural nutritional benefits."

The Red Gold from Europe campaign continues to inform Qatari consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating canned tomatoes into their daily diets while deepening their appreciation for traditional European agricultural practices. Harvested and preserved at their peak, consumers in Qatar can enjoy intact the excellence of their true, wholesome flavour and maximize the health benefits of the lycopene they contain.

Whether whole peeled tomatoes with their perfect balance of sweetness and sourness, chopped tomatoes for convenience, tomato passata, with its intense flavour, cherry tomatoes or tomato concentrate to add intense body to all dishes, the range of tomato products available all come with the same assurance of the highest quality and safety standards as well as sustainability.

For more information about the campaign and to explore the flavourful world of European canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.qa/en/

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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