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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 18:14 Uhr
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Feed the Children Marks Children's Day Observances in June, Honoring the Strength and Potential of Children Everywhere

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Building on the momentum of International Children's Day and ahead of National Children's Day in the United States on June 14, Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, is highlighting the strength and potential of children worldwide while advancing its commitment to expanding access to food, essentials and opportunities that help children learn, grow and succeed.

Across the globe, far too many children face barriers to consistent nourishment and the resources that help them stay engaged in school and work toward their goals. Today, 1 in 4 children around the world experiences hunger. This day serves as a call to action to invest in solutions that ensure every child has access to the resources they need to survive and thrive.

"Children's Day calls us to honor the promise of every child and our shared responsibility to help them thrive," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "As a global movement working to end childhood hunger, Feed the Children works with partners to expand access to nutritious food, essentials and educational resources and opportunities so more children can grow, learn and build the future they deserve."

Expanding Access and Opportunity

Feed the Children works alongside communities, caregivers, educators, and local organizations across the United States and internationally to expand access to food, essentials, and opportunities, including nutrition, education, hygiene resources, and skill-building, that support long-term stability and well-being. Over the past year, the organization has broadened its reach by delivering millions of pounds of food and essential supplies and supporting meal programs for children in multiple countries. These efforts reflect a shared commitment among partners to investing in children's well-being and future opportunities.

Impact Snapshot: One Year of Progress

In the past year, Feed the Children has:

Reached more than 12 million children and families in the U.S.

Distributed 75 million pounds of food and essentials nationwide

Provided nearly 78 million meals globally, reaching close to 15 million people

These efforts, made possible through strong partnerships, help ensure families have access to food and essentials they need most to stay healthy, so they can better support their children's development and dreams.

Children's Voices

For many children, hunger affects far more than mealtimes. It can shape how they feel, learn and engage in daily life. Their words offer a powerful reminder of why nourishing meals matter.

"Sometimes my stomach growls when I go to bed... and when I wake up, I didn't feel good waking up hungry," said Mila, 8.

"Sometimes at school I can't concentrate," said Marissa, 6. "When people give us food, it does help."

Their voices reflect the toll hunger takes on children and the difference consistent meals can make in helping them focus, grow and thrive.

A Shared Commitment to Children

International Children's Day is a reminder that helping children survive and thrive is a shared responsibility. As communities across the United States prepare to observe National Children's Day on June 14, Feed the Children continues working alongside corporate partners, community-based organizations and supporters to expand access to food, essentials and opportunities that help children and families build stronger futures.

Take Action for Children This June

Feed the Children invites donors, partners, and advocates to take meaningful action:

  • Give to help children access food and essentials

  • Volunteer to support programs and expand reach

  • Partner to expand impact and opportunity

  • Share to amplify the message and inspire action

Every contribution helps ensure children have what they need to survive and thrive. Together, we can help create a world where no child goes to bed hungry. To make a donation or learn more, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

###

Media Contact

Feed the Children: Richard Presser / 405-247-0345 / Richard.Presser@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feed-the-children-marks-childrens-day-observances-in-june-honori-1176087

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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