Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - BABI, a Chinese beauty brand specializing in sun care innovation, introduces its Hydrating Spot-Correcting Sunscreen Spray 3.0, developed through four years of formulation refinement and informed by consumer feedback and usage insights collected across previous product generations, which have sold more than 6.4 million bottles. Through its full-chain proprietary technology system, BABI has established an integrated framework combining "sun protection + brightening + immediate soothing care," representing a notable advancement in formulation design within China's beauty industry.



BABI Hydrating Spot-Correcting Sunscreen Spray 3.0



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As one of the most essential categories in the global beauty industry, sunscreen has long presented complex formulation challenges. Brands across the industry continue to work toward balancing high UV protection, brightening efficacy, and a comfortable skin feel, while consumers still report concerns such as sensitivity and redness. These ongoing challenges have created demand for more integrated sun care solutions. Against this backdrop, BABI has focused its independent research and development efforts on creating a formulation system designed to combine sun protection, brightening, and soothing care.

A Shared Global Challenge: Long-Standing Formulation Limitations in Sunscreen

According to global beauty industry research and consumer surveys, more than 80% of consumers report dissatisfaction with current sunscreen products. Common concerns include skin darkening despite sunscreen use, poor water resistance, sticky or heavy textures, visible white cast, pilling, and post-sun irritation.

The category continues to face a formulation paradox: achieving strong water and sweat resistance often leads to heavier textures, while delivering brightening and tone-enhancing effects can result in dryness, pilling, or uneven application. Balancing these competing performance requirements has long posed a challenge for sunscreen R&D teams worldwide.

Four Years of Development Across Three Product Generations: Advancing Through Formulation Challenges

Over four years of iterative development, BABI refined its formulation based on user feedback and product-use insights from previous product generations, which have sold more than 6.4 million bottles, culminating in the upgraded Version 3.0.

The formulation adopts a water-in-oil (W/O) protective system while delivering a lightweight sensory feel more commonly associated with oil-in-water systems, challenging the traditional assumption that water-resistant sunscreens must feel heavy or greasy.

This approach aims to address long-standing formulation trade-offs such as "water resistance equals greasiness" and "brightening equals dryness," integrating five key performance attributes within a single product system: sun protection, brightening, water resistance, sweat resistance, and transfer resistance.

In addition, the product addresses a common limitation in many sunscreen formulations-insufficient coverage across the full UV spectrum. It features a seven-layer broad-spectrum UV protection matrix designed to provide coverage across UVA and UVB wavelengths. The system is designed for multiple scenarios, including daily commuting, outdoor activities, travel, and extended sun exposure. With consistent use, it is intended to help reduce the visible effects of UV exposure and support a more even-looking complexion over time.

Major Technological Upgrades: A China-Based Approach to Sunscreen Formulation Challenges

1. Upgraded Full-Spectrum UV Protection System

The formulation features a seven-layer sunscreen matrix designed to cover UVB, short-wave UVA, long-wave UVA, and ultra-long-wave UVA. According to testing data, it achieves a UV blocking rate of 98.18%, addressing the common limitation of incomplete UVA protection associated with photoaging concerns.



7-Layer UV Protection System for Long-Lasting Defense



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2. Enhanced Water and Transfer Resistance

The product uses High-Density Protective Shield Technology, which forms a transparent and breathable film after application. According to third-party testing, it maintained SPF30-level protection after 80 minutes of water immersion, improving resistance to water, sweat, and friction in outdoor conditions.

3. Advanced Powder Technology

A combination of nano-scale translucent powders and micron-scale brightening powders is used to create an immediate brightening effect while minimizing visible white cast. Consumer testing indicated that 96.67% of users considered the finish natural and non-chalky.

4. Multi-Pathway Brightening System

The formulation includes a multi-pathway brightening system featuring Phenylethyl Resorcinol (377), dual Vitamin C derivatives, and 2% Niacinamide. Third-party testing showed a 59.88% free radical scavenging rate and a 33.60% reduction in melanin synthesis, supporting both UV protection and skin tone-evening benefits.



Multi-Pathway Brightening for Gentle Radiance



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5. Soothing and Repair Technology

The formula contains Ectoin, Bisabolol, Centella Asiatica extract, and five types of ceramides, combined with BABI's patented soothing technology. According to user evaluations, 93.33% reported relief from sun-related discomfort, with visible improvement in post-sun redness after four weeks. Skin hydration increased by 45.78% after four weeks, and all participants reported the formula as gentle and non-irritating.

Dual Regulatory Certifications + National Invention Patent: Scientific Validation from China

Behind these technological advancements lies BABI's strong focus on product safety and efficacy, reflecting the growing maturity of China's cosmetic regulatory and innovation system.

The product has received both the Sunscreen Special Cosmetics Registration and the Whitening & Spot-Correcting Special Cosmetics Registration issued by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

These registrations indicate that the product's SPF50+ and PA++++ claims, as well as its brightening and spot-correcting functions, have undergone regulatory review under China's special cosmetics system.



Dual Special Certifications for Sun Protection & Brightening



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The product is also protected by an independently developed Chinese invention patent titled "A Soothing Sunscreen Spray and Its Preparation Method and Applications" (Patent No. ZL202411762802.6).



Patented Sun Protection Relieves Sun Discomfort



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This patented technology integrates UV protection with soothing-care ingredients, enabling protective and supportive functions to work simultaneously within a single formulation system.

Defining the Future of Sun Care Through Chinese Innovation

The launch of BABI Hydrating Spot-Correcting Sunscreen Spray 3.0 represents an important milestone for the brand and reflects the continued evolution of China's beauty industry.

It demonstrates the growing capability of Chinese beauty brands to contribute meaningfully to global innovation in the skincare and sun care categories.

As investment in cosmetic science continues to grow, more Chinese beauty brands are expected to introduce independently developed innovations to global markets, contributing to the ongoing evolution of sun care technologies worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301064

Source: BABI