OVH Groupe enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Gladia, expert in voice AI

Roubaix - June 11th, 2026 - OVH Groupe, a sovereign, global player and European leader in Cloud and AI, announces that it is entering into exclusive negotiations to acquire Gladia, the expert in AI speech-to-text (STT). This transaction aims to strengthen OVH Groupe's expertise in multimodal and agentic generative AI.



Gladia

Founded in 2022 in Paris, Gladia is a French AI startup specializing in transcription and audio intelligence. Through a single API, the platform transcribes conversations in real time and in batch across more than 100 languages, turning audio data into structured, actionable information. Gladia today supports more than 300,000 developers and 2,000 enterprise customers, including HeyGen, Livestorm, Attention, Circleback, Method Financial, Recall.ai, and Leexi.

Through this acquisition, OVH Groupe strengthens its teams with new voice AI experts. By internalizing the Speech-to-Text (STT) technology building blocks developed by Gladia, OVHcloud and OVHai will offer their customers new voice AI services.

True to its DNA of mastering the entire technology stack, OVH Groupe sees this second acquisition strengthening its AI Lab, whose ambition is to develop the next generations of sovereign generative, agentic and multimodal AI technologies.



About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 datacenters across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its datacenters, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Contacts OVHcloud