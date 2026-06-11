eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management, today announced that it has been included in Forrester's report on 'The Business Process Outsourcing Services Landscape, Q2 2026'.

The report says, "Business and technology leaders should use this report to understand the value they can expect from a BPO service provider, learn how providers differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus."

As enterprises become increasingly impatient for tangible returns on their AI investments, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services have evolved their offerings to provide tech-enabled, AI-enabled operations that support transformation and run-state delivery for organizations. The report provides an overview of a set of 31 notable providers within this period of significant advancement for the market.

Beyond consultations, eClerx's award-winning AI-led and AI-native solutions provide clients with access to significant benefits such as:

Generative AI-powered quality assurance

Advanced digital shelf analytics

AI-driven regulatory compliance and KYC support

Agentic AI-powered automation workflows

Cutting-edge Generative AI suite

"As businesses invest and engage in more AI technology, it is important to ensure that our offerings are able to not only meet, but exceed the demands of our clients," said Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer at eClerx. "For us, being recognized by an organization like Forrester speaks to our hard work and capabilities. We are committed to remaining at the forefront of emergent technology like Agentic and Generative AI, delivering the support our clients need to transform their organization in a changing global landscape."

With over 25 years of experience in providing advanced AI and technology solutions for many of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, eClerx's comprehensive services allow organizations to not only access top-of the-line support tailored for their industry, but also focus on higher-impact tasks.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,000 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Prathibha Das

Head Brand Corporate Marketing

prathibha.das@eclerx.com

Aditya Modi

Head Influencer Relations Partnerships

aditya.modi@eclerx.com