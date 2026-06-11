Saint-Pascal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Marcel Charest et Fils Inc. (mcfinc.ca), a Quebec-based general contractor founded in 1976, today announced the celebration of its 50th anniversary. The company, now in the hands of its third generation of owners, has grown from a small residential builder operating out of a family basement to a regional commercial, industrial, and institutional contractor employing more than 80 people across Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Gaspésie.





Marcel Charest et Fils Inc. Marks 50 Years of Construction Activity in Eastern Quebec

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From Family Basement to Regional Contractor

Marcel Charest et Fils was founded in 1976 by Marcel Charest and Rachel Dumais, with early operations conducted from the basement of the family home on Beaudet Street in Saint-Pascal and a rented warehouse on Hébert Boulevard. The business initially served the residential construction and renovation market, and also operated a hardware division that became one of the first BMR-affiliated stores in Quebec.

In 1980, the company relocated to Route 230 and progressively integrated the founders' three sons, Yvon, Guy, and Marc, into its operations. As a general contractor, the firm built a regional reputation in commercial, industrial, and institutional construction over the following two decades.

Resilience and Strategic Refocusing

On May 2, 1992, a fire destroyed the company's head office. Reconstruction was completed during the summer of the same year, and the new building was officially inaugurated in November 1992. In 1997, Marcel Charest et Fils accepted an offer for its hardware division and refocused exclusively on construction. The founders retired the same year, and ownership passed to second-generation principals Guy and Marc Charest.

Beginning in the 2000s, the company implemented an ISO 9001-compliant quality management system and structured its operations to meet evolving industry requirements. Major renovations and a brand modernization were undertaken at the Saint-Pascal head office for the 40th anniversary in 2016.

Third-Generation Transition and Diversification

In October 2022, Guy and Marc Charest transferred ownership to Philippe Charest, François Thibault, and Samuel Charest. The third-generation team currently directs a workforce of more than 80 employees and has expanded the corporate structure through Groupe MCF, a holding company that consolidates Marcel Charest et Fils alongside MCF Immobilier (real estate management and development), MCF Lab (a construction technology incubator), and MCF Capital privé (private capital).

"Reaching 50 years in construction is the result of decisions made by two previous generations, and a workforce that has carried the company through expansions, a fire, and a complete change of ownership," said Philippe Charest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcel Charest et Fils Inc. "Our role today is to build on that foundation while adapting the company to a construction industry that is changing rapidly in terms of methods, technology, and client expectations," stated Charest.

Looking Ahead

The company continues to deliver commercial, industrial, and institutional construction projects across Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Gaspésie. MCF Lab, an internal innovation initiative, is exploring construction methods aimed at improving project performance on schedule, budget, and quality. Additional information on the company's history and current activities is available at mcfinc.ca.

About Marcel Charest et Fils Inc.

Founded in 1976 in Saint-Pascal, Quebec, Marcel Charest et Fils Inc. (mcfinc.ca) is a general contractor specializing in commercial, industrial, and institutional construction. The company maintains an ISO 9001-compliant quality management system and employs more than 80 people serving Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Gaspésie. Marcel Charest et Fils is part of Groupe MCF, a holding company that also includes MCF Immobilier, MCF Lab, and MCF Capital privé. Since October 2022, the firm has been owned and operated by its third generation: Philippe Charest, François Thibault, and Samuel Charest.

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Source: Sitegrow