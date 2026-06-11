Health System Clients Rate Verato #1 in Enterprise Patient Identity, EMPI and Patient Matching for RCM Risk in Black Book Research 2026 RCM Survey

2026 hospital and health system client scores identify the top-rated vendor for enterprise identity resolution, patient matching and revenue cycle data-risk reduction

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Hospital and health system clients participating in Black Book Research's 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services survey rated Verato the #1 vendor in Enterprise Patient Identity, EMPI and Patient Matching for RCM Risk, one of 49 ranked hospital revenue cycle management categories issued for the HFMA Annual Conference 2026 buying cycle.

The Q2 2026 result was recorded through Black Book's independent client survey process, which evaluates hospital RCM vendors by category-specific performance criteria rather than generalized vendor satisfaction. Black Book's annual hospital RCM report profiles 420 vendors serving hospitals, health systems, medical centers and inpatient provider organizations across software, services and hybrid RCM models. The evaluation includes 49 ranked offering categories, 18 qualitative KPIs per category and 720 qualitative KPI measures designed for comparisons among vendors with comparable buyer use cases and operating models.

Black Book's methodology uses crowdsourced provider input, returning respondents, panel participants and RCM-appropriateness screens to validate respondent expertise. The 2026 study included survey and polling input from more than 1,300 validated provider-side participants across finance, revenue cycle, patient access, claims, denials, HIM, coding, revenue integrity, analytics, business office operations, physician enterprise administration, outpatient diagnostics and specialty-provider operations.

"Enterprise identity has become a revenue cycle control point, not just a data-management function," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The 2026 client scoring shows that top-performing identity platforms are separating themselves through match accuracy, data observability, interoperability depth, auditability and the ability to reduce downstream financial risk created by fragmented or unreliable patient records."

Verato Top Client-Scored KPI Performance Areas

In the 2026 Enterprise Patient Identity, EMPI and Patient Matching for RCM Risk category, hospital and health system clients scored the top-ranked vendor highest across qualitative KPI areas tied to identity integrity and revenue cycle risk reduction, including:

Patient identity match accuracy, duplicate-record reduction, enterprise patient recognition, cross-site identity resolution, registration rework reduction, downstream billing record integrity, front-end data quality, patient access defect prevention, interoperability maturity, data provenance, auditability, privacy and data-rights posture, scalability, workflow reliability, support experience and mitigation of RCM risk caused by identity defects.

These KPI areas reflect completed 2026 client scoring in a category where hospitals are increasingly linking identity accuracy to clean encounters, patient access performance, claim integrity, revenue leakage prevention, duplicate-account management, compliance exposure and cash timing.

Health System RCM Industry Context

Black Book's 2026 RCM findings show why enterprise identity and patient matching are becoming more important to hospital finance and revenue cycle leaders. Among qualified respondents, 76% linked front-end data quality directly to denials or cash timing, while 78% ranked payer friction as a top-three RCM technology stressor, 74% prioritized denial prevention over post-denial recovery and 66% said current RCM analytics are insufficient for CFO-level revenue predictability decisions.

Patient identity sits upstream of those pressures. Inaccurate or fragmented identity data can affect registration, eligibility, authorization, medical record matching, billing account creation, claims quality, patient financial engagement and enterprise analytics. Health systems are placing greater emphasis on identity infrastructure that supports accurate records, cleaner workflows, better interoperability and stronger revenue protection.

Black Book's rankings are based on provider-side client input and category-specific KPI scoring. Rankings are not based on vendor-selected participants, vendor sponsorship, booth presence, analyst-relations activity or vendor-controlled reference outcomes. The results are client-rated category findings and should not be interpreted as procurement recommendations, paid endorsements or vendor-controlled reference outcomes.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology and services market research based on validated client experience, operational performance and category-specific vendor scoring. Black Book surveys healthcare financial and operational leaders across hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers and healthcare technology markets. Multiple RCM reports and global healthcare IT competitive analysis research insights are available for stakeholder download at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com through June.

Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-system-clients-rate-verato-%231-in-enterprise-patient-identity-e-1176099