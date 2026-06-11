Elektros, Inc.: As Global Markets Surge to Record Highs, Investors Continue Discovering Elektros Inc.'s Expanding Vision in Lithium, Critical Minerals, and EV Innovation

Shares of Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) Advanced 27.45% Today as Growing Market Awareness Highlights the Company's Long-Term Focus on Hard Rock Lithium Opportunities and Patented Electric Vehicle Charging Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today provided an update regarding its ongoing focus on hard rock lithium opportunities, patented electric vehicle charging technology, and continued efforts to advance its long-term strategic initiatives in support of the evolving electrification marketplace.

As global demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and critical minerals continues to expand, Elektros remains focused on developing opportunities related to lithium resources and technologies designed to support future transportation and energy infrastructure needs.

"Our vision remains centered on the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

The Company's patented electric vehicle charging technology, protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, relates to multi-port charging technology designed for electric vehicle charging applications.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-global-markets-surge-to-record-highs-investors-continue-discovering-elektros-inc.s-ex-1176093