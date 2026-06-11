As Global Soccer Takes Center Stage In The U.S., Seafood From Norway Is Bringing Norwegian Flavor To The Fan Experience

Seafood from Norway is bringing the spirit of soccer culture to New York City this summer through a series of consumer experiences celebrating premium seafood, performance nutrition and community connection during one of this year's biggest international sporting moments.

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As global soccer takes center stage in the U.S., Seafood from Norway is bringing Norwegian flavor to the fan experience.

The campaign includes larger-than-life digital placements in Times Square starring global soccer icon Erling Haaland, a collaboration and watch party at the Norwegian-inspired restaurant, Kabin, in Manhattan, and a community youth soccer camp in Brooklyn focused on making the sport more accessible for locals.

"This summer presents an exciting opportunity to introduce more Americans to the culture and traditions of Norwegian soccer culture," said Karine Rød Haraldsson, Director USA, Norwegian Seafood Council. "Soccer has a way of turning restaurants into gathering places, neighborhoods into fan communities and meals into shared experiences. Whether experienced in a restaurant, on a soccer field or beneath the lights of Times Square, we hope these moments reflect the values Seafood from Norway is known for: quality, connection and a healthy lifestyle."

Towering campaign creative featuring Erling Haaland will appear in Times Square on June 22, highlighting the role Norwegian salmon plays in supporting a healthy, active lifestyle. As one of the world's top athletes, Haaland has long pointed to seafood as an important part of his diet, connecting the campaign to the everyday nutrition habits that help fuel performance on and off the field.

That performance message will also come to life in North Carolina, where the national team's chefs are bringing Norwegian ingredients, including substantial volumes of salmon and other red fish from Norway, to support meals prepared for players during the tournament. Altogether, the chefs plan to bring approximately 660 lbs. of red fish from Norway. The menu is designed to support performance and recovery while incorporating familiar Norwegian flavors as the team trains at its base camp.

"For the players, food is an important part of both preparation and recovery," said Aron Espeland, base camp chef. "Bringing Norwegian ingredients with us allows us to create meals that support performance while also giving the team familiar flavors from home. Norwegian salmon and other red fish will play a central role in the menu as we prepare balanced meals for the players throughout the tournament."

With more than 1.2 million people expected to visit the region and enjoy soccer this summer, New York City's hospitality and restaurant scene is expected to become a central gathering point for fans. Seafood from Norway is meeting the moment by bringing Norwegian seafood, sports and culture together through experiences across the city. In partnership with Kabin, Seafood from Norway is offering a limited-time menu. Kabin will feature premium Norwegian salmon dishes, specialty cocktails and Nordic-inspired design elements throughout June and July to celebrate the summer's global soccer festivities and bring fans together for every match.

"At Kabin, we've always wanted to create a space where people can experience Norwegian hospitality in a way that feels vibrant, welcoming and modern," said Alex Tangen, owner and operator of Kabin. "Partnering with Seafood from Norway allows us to celebrate the flavors and traditions we grew up with while bringing people in New York City together this summer."

In Brooklyn, Seafood from Norway is teaming up with Norwegian cheese brand Jarlsberg to host a community youth soccer camp designed to grow the game among local children while promoting healthy habits, teamwork and confidence through sport. The camp draws on nearly 30 years of experience from TINE Football School, one of Norway's largest grassroots soccer initiatives, with more than 1.8 million children having participated since its founding.

"For nearly three decades, TINE Football School has helped create meaningful soccer experiences for children across Norway," said Ann-Beth Freuchen, CEO of TINE. "Bringing that spirit to Brooklyn is an opportunity to support youth soccer culture in the U.S. and help local children experience the joy, confidence and friendship that come from playing together."

For more information about Seafood from Norway, visit www.seafoodfromnorway.us.

About Seafood from Norway

Seafood from Norway brings some of the world's best seafood to tables across the U.S., sourced from the cold, clear waters along Norway's extensive coastline. With a deep-rooted tradition of fishing and aquaculture, Norway is known for producing seafood that is fresh, flavorful, and responsibly sourced. From salmon and cod to premium shellfish, Seafood from Norway is trusted by chefs and home cooks alike for its quality and versatility.

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Media Contact:

Juliette Cheatham

Juliette.Cheatham@padillaco.com

(646) 218-6010