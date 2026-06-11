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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 19:02 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wyyerd Fiber Expands Into Sahuarita

Construction Well Underway as Wyyerd brings 8 GIG speeds and award-winning Fiber Internet services to Southern Arizona.

SAHUARITA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber, an Arizona based, Top-Rated Internet provider serving thousands of customers across the state, is well underway with construction in Sahuarita, continuing the company's rapid growth across Southern Arizona.

This project builds on Wyyerd's successful expansion throughout Pima County, including Marana and Oro Valley, and will deliver its 100% fiber-optic network, transparent pricing, and speeds up to 8 GIG to local homes and businesses. Construction is on track for completion by the end of Summer 2026.

What Sahuarita Can Expect from Wyyerd:

  • Arizona's Top-Rated Provider: Recognized for delivering Arizona's fastest and most reliable internet speeds based on an Independent analysis by Ookla.

  • 100% Fiber Infrastructure: Wyyerd builds, owns, and operates its own network from scratch to ensure a reliable connection.

  • Straightforward Billing: Transparent pricing with no hidden fees, no introductory rate hikes, and no data caps.

  • Local Support: Customer service and operations handled by a team based right here in Southern Arizona.

"We're excited to continue our rapid expansion across Southern Arizona and bring our award winning fiber network to Sahuarita," said Travis Nance, COO at Wyyerd. "Construction is already underway, and we're moving quickly to make thousands of homes and businesses serviceable by the end of Summer. We look forward to welcoming the Sahuarita community with Honestly Awesome Internet very soon."

As construction progresses, residents may continue to see Wyyerd crews installing fiber infrastructure throughout local neighborhoods. The build will be completed in phases to minimize disruption while bringing service online as efficiently as possible.

Residents interested in receiving updates or being among the first to sign up for service can visit wyyerd.com to check availability or call (520) 244-0060.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residential and business use. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla
Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack
Senior Vice President, Marketing
jonah.pollack@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-expands-into-sahuarita-1176098

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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